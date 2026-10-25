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Kolo Muani JuventusGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Lecce-Juventus 0-0 LIVE

Juventus
Lecce
Serie A
Lecce vs Juventus

Follow Lecce v Juventus, a match in the eighth round of Serie A

Lecce-Juventus comes with a lengthy injury list and three points crucial to both teams. The penultimate match of the eighth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.


In three days, hosts Eusebio Di Francesco's side have lost three key starters: Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti. They must now maintain their good form. A win would take them above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on "a hot seat" (in the words of managing director Carnevali). His side have gone two league matches without a win, have also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury, and head into the game after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.


LECCE-JUVENTUS 0-0

SCORERS: -



  • Lecce-Juventus: official line-ups and match details

    Lecce-Juventus 0-0


    Scorers: -


    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Dramé, Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Guebbels, Fatah.

    Manager: Di Francesco.


    JUVENTUS (3-4-1-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, Sarr, Douglas Luiz, Cambiaso; McKennie; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Manager: Spalletti.


    Referee: Maresca

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' The match kicks off at the Via del Mare at 6pm


    MATCH INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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