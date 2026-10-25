Lecce-Juventus 0-0 LIVE

Lecce-Juventus comes with a lengthy injury list and three points crucial to both teams. The penultimate match of the eighth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.





In three days, hosts Eusebio Di Francesco's side have lost three key starters: Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti. They must now maintain their good form. A win would take them above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on "a hot seat" (in the words of managing director Carnevali). His side have gone two league matches without a win, have also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury, and head into the game after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.





LECCE-JUVENTUS 0-0

SCORERS: -







