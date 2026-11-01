Lecce-Genoa 1-2 LIVE: El Shaarawy hits the post, Fatah appeals for a penalty

78' Penalty appeal - Fatah appeals for a penalty after Ellertson makes contact from behind, but Marchetti waves play on. The replay shows a foul, but it took place outside the area.

56' Off the post - A superb piece of trademark play from El Shaarawy. The former Roma player takes the ball on the left edge of the area, cuts inside onto his right foot and curls a shot against the far post with Falcone beaten.

45+2' Goal disallowed - Gallo bursts through down the left, reaches the byline and crosses between defender and goalkeeper into the middle of the area. Stulic gets his right foot to it but hits Bijlow. The rebound strikes Stulic's arm, which is tucked against his body, before going into the goal. Marchetti awards the goal, then disallows it after a VAR check because the handball immediately preceded it.

39' Goal - Lecce have a free-kick on the edge of the area. Maleh steps up and curls a left-footed effort that deflects off Frendrup, wrong-footing Bijlow.

29' Goal - Another remarkable Genoa counter-attack. El Shaarawy receives the ball on the left and immediately plays Messias through. One-on-one with Falcone, the Brazilian goes past him to the left and shoots at the empty goal. The ball slowly crosses the line before the defence can intervene. Referee Marchetti's watch vibrates. It's a goal.

21' Chance - What a miss by El Shaarawy. Genoa break down the right, and Messias reaches the area and draws Falcone off his line, but chooses to pass rather than shoot. The ball reaches El Shaarawy at the far post, but he shoots wide.

11' Goal - Lecce make a poor mistake trying to play out, giving the ball to Genoa and sending Messias through. After a scramble, El Shaarawy tries a cross that is blocked, and the ball comes back to Messias. He crosses immediately, and Osmajic beats Falcone with a side-footed finish from the middle of the area.

0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 6pm.

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE