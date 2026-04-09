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Lebone Seema, Orlando Pirates vs SiweleleBackpage
Seth Willis

Lebone Seema opens up on 'Orlando Pirates culture' amid a good defensive run in the Premier Soccer League

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
L. Seema

The Buccaneers have been ruthless in attack, as well as defensively solid, in recent South African top-tier matches they have been playing. Currently, the Soweto giants have the best defensive record in Mzansi as well as the best in taking chances, which gives them a massive chance to beat the defending champions to the crown this season.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The impressive stats for Pirates

    This season, Orlando Pirates have been ticking all the right boxes from the goalkeeping department all the way to the attacking one.

    Currently, the Bucs have 16 clean sheets across 23 Premier Soccer League rounds, making them the best in the top tier.

    Pirates have also found the back of the net 45 times in the aforementioned fixtures, two more than Masandawana, who top the standings with 56 points, two more than the Soweto giants.

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  • Lebone Seema and Keletso Makgalwa, Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Seema's input

    One of the players who has been doing well for the team is Lebone Seema, who joined Bucs at the beginning of the 2025/26 season.

    The centre-back has played 20 games in PSL, three fewer than his captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi. The captain has made appearances in all the league outings.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Defensive record is a collective responsibility

    "Firstly, congratulations to the whole team for playing well," Seema responded when asked by the club's media team about the impressive run.

    "We all push and do not concede; that's a team effort. It's just us at the back. We all have to work, and all defend so we don't concede.

    "It's a team culture because every day at training we are always telling each other that today we are going to work hard, we are all going to push," he added.

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  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    The main challenge

    Having won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, Pirates hope to win the PSL to make it three crowns in a season.

    The last time the Sea Robbers won the league was in the 2011/12 season, and the massive test will be beating Masandawana to the title. 