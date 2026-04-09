Lebone Seema opens up on 'Orlando Pirates culture' amid a good defensive run in the Premier Soccer League
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The impressive stats for Pirates
This season, Orlando Pirates have been ticking all the right boxes from the goalkeeping department all the way to the attacking one.
Currently, the Bucs have 16 clean sheets across 23 Premier Soccer League rounds, making them the best in the top tier.
Pirates have also found the back of the net 45 times in the aforementioned fixtures, two more than Masandawana, who top the standings with 56 points, two more than the Soweto giants.
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Seema's input
One of the players who has been doing well for the team is Lebone Seema, who joined Bucs at the beginning of the 2025/26 season.
The centre-back has played 20 games in PSL, three fewer than his captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi. The captain has made appearances in all the league outings.
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Defensive record is a collective responsibility
"Firstly, congratulations to the whole team for playing well," Seema responded when asked by the club's media team about the impressive run.
"We all push and do not concede; that's a team effort. It's just us at the back. We all have to work, and all defend so we don't concede.
"It's a team culture because every day at training we are always telling each other that today we are going to work hard, we are all going to push," he added.
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The main challenge
Having won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, Pirates hope to win the PSL to make it three crowns in a season.
The last time the Sea Robbers won the league was in the 2011/12 season, and the massive test will be beating Masandawana to the title.