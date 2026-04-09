Lebone Seema opens up on 'Orlando Pirates culture' amid a good defensive run in the Premier Soccer League

This season, Orlando Pirates have been ticking all the right boxes from the goalkeeping department all the way to the attacking one.

Currently, the Bucs have 16 clean sheets across 23 Premier Soccer League rounds, making them the best in the top tier.

Pirates have also found the back of the net 45 times in the aforementioned fixtures, two more than Masandawana, who top the standings with 56 points, two more than the Soweto giants.