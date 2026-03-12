Lebohang Maboe allays fears that Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have lost the Kaizer Chiefs dressing room 'There is absolutely no such thing'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are under fire from fans, especially as the club is on a four-match losing streak.

Highly likely to finish the season empty-handed, Chiefs are also facing the possibility of finishing the term outside the top eight.

Kaze and Ben Youssef appear to have lost their dressing room amid the crisis, with some players' commitment to the club being questioned.

Amakhosi midfielder Lebohang Maboe has dismissed talk of the coaches losing the dressing room.