Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Lebohang Maboe allays fears that Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have lost the Kaizer Chiefs dressing room 'There is absolutely no such thing'

Problems at Amakhosi have turned the club into a house on fire, with pressure mounting from all directions. The coaches are under intense scrutiny as poor results continue to frustrate supporters. At the same time, players are carrying part of the blame while management is being criticised for not doing enough to recruit the quality needed to lift Amakhosi back to the top.

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs deep in crisis

    Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are under fire from fans, especially as the club is on a four-match losing streak.

    Highly likely to finish the season empty-handed, Chiefs are also facing the possibility of finishing the term outside the top eight.

    Kaze and Ben Youssef appear to have lost their dressing room amid the crisis, with some players' commitment to the club being questioned.

    Amakhosi midfielder Lebohang Maboe has dismissed talk of the coaches losing the dressing room.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    'There is no such thing'

    “There is no such thing. There is absolutely no such thing,” said Maboe, as per iDiski Times.

    “These are our coaches. These are our leaders, and for us as players, we share the same goal, which is helping the team get points and win each game.

    “It’s just unfortunate. And I’m going to reiterate what my colleague has said: that it’s unfortunate that the past three weeks have damaged the work that we have been doing for the past three, four months, to be quite honest with you," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

    “But this is a situation that we are faced with right now, and we are confident and working together that we are going to turn the corner.”

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    All hope not lost: 'Chiefs will get there'

    “This is a big institute, first. We are in a very big institute where it’s also results-driven," Maboe continued.

    "You know we have to win games, and I think we’ve just been unfortunate, to be quite honest with you, that we haven’t been getting the results that we actually deserve.

    “There are games where we created most chances; there are games where we didn’t convert the chances that we got.

    “So I’d say we’re getting there like we’re getting that winning mentality within the group. I’m confident that we are going to get there.”

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi and Trevor Mokwena, Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban CityBackpage

    Must-win against Durban City

    With the situation at Naturena boiling, Chiefs now prepare to host Durban City in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

    It is a match they cannot afford to lose, especially in their own backyard.

