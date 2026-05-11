Leandro Trossard's wife Laura Hilven deletes all traces of Arsenal star from her social media as marriage comes under strain
Digital wipeout sparks marriage crisis rumours
Speculation regarding the state of Trossard’s marriage has intensified after his wife, Hilven, performed a total sweep of her Instagram profile. The 33-year-old has deleted every photo featuring the Arsenal star, including cherished memories from their wedding day and several holiday snaps. Observers have noted that Hilven has not posted a photo wearing her wedding ring since early December, further fueling concerns about their relationship.
The pair, who have been together for nearly 13 years and tied the knot in 2019, were previously known for their public displays of affection online. A source close to the situation noted the drastic change, telling The Sun: “Laura used to have loads of pictures on her Instagram showing her and Leandro on their wedding day, on holidays and going out on date nights, but she has wiped them all. If someone looked at her profile now, they would have no clue that they had ever been together, let alone married.”
- Instagram/laurahlvn
Deleted memories from the Emirates to Ibiza
The social media purge extends beyond just family photos, as Hilven also removed images of herself supporting Trossard at the Emirates Stadium. This includes a notable post from May last year where the couple posed on the pitch in Arsenal shirts, which was originally captioned: “Our hearts are RED. Thank you for all the support this season. #LOVEFROMUS.” Even evidence of a high-profile trip to Wimbledon last year has been erased from her feed.
Fans have also pointed out that her recent posts suggest a change in lifestyle. In the most recent image showing her left hand, posted on March 2, her wedding set appears to be missing, replaced by a gold ring on her middle finger. Before the purge, she frequently documented their relationship milestones.
Distraction during Arsenal’s title charge
The timing of this personal turmoil is far from ideal for Mikel Arteta's side. Trossard has been a vital component of the Arsenal squad this season as they battle Manchester City for the Premier League crown. The Belgian proved his worth by popping up with a crucial goal in a dramatic 1-0 victory over West Ham, keeping the Gunners' in pole position to win the title.
Despite the apparent strain at home, Trossard has remained focused on his professional duties. He is also expected to play a major role in the upcoming Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest. When discussing the European showpiece, the winger said: “We will be ready for it. In one game, everything can happen.”
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From Genk to north London stardom
Trossard’s journey to the top of the English game has been mirrored by his long-term relationship with Hilven. The couple moved to England together in 2019 after the winger secured a move to Brighton following a title-winning season with Genk. After four successful years on the South Coast, Trossard earned a £27 million move to Arsenal in January 2023, where he has since netted 26 goals in over 120 appearances.
Throughout their time in north London, Hilven has been a regular at matches, often seen with other Arsenal WAGs like Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson and Kai Havertz’s wife Sophia. She is also known to be friends with celebrity Arsenal fan Matt Lucas. However, with the sudden disappearance of Trossard from her public life, it remains to be seen if she will continue to be a fixture in the stands at the Emirates as the season reaches its climax.