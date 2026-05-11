Leandro Trossard's wife Laura Hilven deletes all traces of Arsenal star from her social media as marriage comes under strain

Speculation regarding the state of Trossard’s marriage has intensified after his wife, Hilven, performed a total sweep of her Instagram profile. The 33-year-old has deleted every photo featuring the Arsenal star, including cherished memories from their wedding day and several holiday snaps. Observers have noted that Hilven has not posted a photo wearing her wedding ring since early December, further fueling concerns about their relationship.

The pair, who have been together for nearly 13 years and tied the knot in 2019, were previously known for their public displays of affection online. A source close to the situation noted the drastic change, telling The Sun: “Laura used to have loads of pictures on her Instagram showing her and Leandro on their wedding day, on holidays and going out on date nights, but she has wiped them all. If someone looked at her profile now, they would have no clue that they had ever been together, let alone married.”