Leader of Kaizer Chiefs fan protest warns club ahead of Durban City clash - 'If the coaches are still on the bench, we will have to act'

Following four consecutive defeats, including a crushing 3-0 Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates, a shock early exit from the Nedbank Cup and an exit from the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, fans marched to the club’s headquarters to deliver a clear message. The primary target of their frustration is the co-coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, whose positions are now under intense scrutiny as the club risks finishing the season without silverware and struggling to reach the Top Eight.

Protest leader Diakanya Makgato has been vocal about the group's expectations, making it clear that the management's reception of their memorandum is only the first step.

"We can only be satisfied when we get a formal response from them [Chiefs management]. However, in terms of the delivery of the memorandum, it was well received by the management," Makgato told FARPost.

However, he warned that the atmosphere will sour quickly if the coaching staff remains unchanged for the next fixture, suggesting that the presence of the current duo will be seen as a direct snub to the supporters' concerns.