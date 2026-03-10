Leader of Kaizer Chiefs fan protest warns club ahead of Durban City clash - 'If the coaches are still on the bench, we will have to act'
'We can only be satisfied when... '
Following four consecutive defeats, including a crushing 3-0 Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates, a shock early exit from the Nedbank Cup and an exit from the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, fans marched to the club’s headquarters to deliver a clear message. The primary target of their frustration is the co-coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, whose positions are now under intense scrutiny as the club risks finishing the season without silverware and struggling to reach the Top Eight.
Protest leader Diakanya Makgato has been vocal about the group's expectations, making it clear that the management's reception of their memorandum is only the first step.
"We can only be satisfied when we get a formal response from them [Chiefs management]. However, in terms of the delivery of the memorandum, it was well received by the management," Makgato told FARPost.
However, he warned that the atmosphere will sour quickly if the coaching staff remains unchanged for the next fixture, suggesting that the presence of the current duo will be seen as a direct snub to the supporters' concerns.
Fans threaten more action
The ultimatum delivered to the Amakhosi hierarchy is simple: remove the coaches or face the consequences of a frustrated fanbase. Makgato did not mince his words when discussing the potential for escalated action should the club fail to act on the supporters' primary grievance.
"One of our main concerns was that we don’t want to see those co-coaches on the bench in the next game. Should that [their removal] happen, I would say at least they are doing something about it," he explained.
The message is a stern reminder that the patience of the '12th man' has finally run out after a decade of relative instability at the club.
Looking ahead, the movement has already planned its next steps if their demands for a tactical overhaul are ignored by the board.
"The way forward is to wait for the next game. If the coaches are still on the bench, we will have to act outside the stadium after the match. That is what we will do," Makgato stated.
This looming threat of post-match demonstrations puts immense pressure on the club to make a definitive call before their next outing, as the supporters believe the current technical team lacks the accountability required to lead South Africa's most supported team back to its former glory.
Deep-rooted concerns over recruitment and club structure
Beyond the immediate coaching crisis, the protesting fans have took aim at the broader sporting direction and the recruitment policy at Kaizer Chiefs.
Makgato highlighted a perceived lack of quality in the squad and questioned the influence of the board on footballing decisions.
"A major concern is our recruitment process. We are questioning whether management is interfering in player acquisitions because, frankly, the players being signed are not up to the standards of Kaizer Chiefs," he stated.
There is a growing sense among the fans that the players, while perhaps not elite, are being failed by a lack of tactical consistency and clear leadership from the dugout.
The protest leader also addressed the internal divisions within the fanbase, claiming that those who oppose the march may have ulterior motives or close ties to the club's administration.
"We aren’t surprised that not everyone supported the march. There are fans who, without a doubt, are receiving benefits from the club. We were actually very pleased with the turnout. I wasn’t bothered by the critics -I expected that from certain individuals and ‘content creator’ fans. We know some receive free tickets and meals from management. Some of us don’t benefit from anything; we just want this team to return to its glory days and compete for silverware again," Makgato concluded.
Is changing the coaches the solution?
At the centre of all this drama are the co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, whom the supporters want fired for poor results.
But is firing the duo a solution? Amakhosi legend Vusi Lamola insists the regular changes at the helm of the club do not help.
"I think the management would know best what the root cause of the problem would be, and only the management can come up with the right solution; no one else,” Lamola said.
“The solution is not external; it's internal, because they know exactly what the root cause of this situation is.
"The problem is with the management rather than the coaches; that's my analysis from a distance.
"They are the ones capable of doing a proper diagnosis of the situation and coming up with the relevant solution.
“They can get different coaches, but if they don't face the problem head-on, it's going to be a recurring issue,” he concluded.