Controversial chants and banned banners. For the past three days, the Roman football community has been abuzz with controversy over the choreography that failed to materialise in the Tevere stand ahead of last Sunday’s Lazio v Milan match. In addition to the last-minute ban – after the police had initially given the go-ahead in the preceding days – on displaying white cards to spell out the word ‘libertà’ across the entire stand, it has emerged in the last few hours that a banner was also not allowed into the Olimpico.
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Lazio: it’s not just about the cards. A banner criticising Lotito was also banned from the match against Milan: here’s what it said
THE MISSED CHOREOGRAPHY
The cancellation of the choreography, announced just minutes before kick-off, with the white cards hastily removed, had already caused a stir. The official reason, according to a statement released by the press agencies, was said to be a discrepancy between what had been communicated to the authorities in advance – and therefore authorised – and what was actually to be displayed inside the stadium. A bureaucratic technicality, which Lazio fans believe is merely a pretext for the club’s high-handed behaviour towards them. And it was not the only such incident on Sunday evening.
THE BANNER
A banner bearing the words: "Only those who have the strength to say 'the end' can write 'the beginning'" was also due to appear in the stands at the Olimpico. The reference to the ongoing protest against President Lotito is clear, albeit one that must be read between the lines. But this is not what prevented it from being displayed. In fact, no explicit authorisation had been granted for this material to be brought into the stadium, and so, during security checks, it was barred from entry. In response, however, Lazio fans decided to display it anyway, not at the Olimpico but at Ponte Milvio. On the parapet overlooking the Tiber, clearly visible from both banks of the river, the message remained on display for several hours yesterday. And, needless to say, the photos soon ended up on social media, where they quickly went viral as they were shared and reposted by many Biancocelesti fans.