Back in the summer, Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso was already the one raising the biggest doubts about this possible transfer.

The Argentine does not fit the style of play he wants from his striker. More importantly, he chose and approved the signing of Andrea Pinamonti at the end of the transfer window as his starting No 9 and has no intention of going back on the faith he has placed in the former Sassuolo man. Signing Icardi would not only heap unnecessary pressure on the Italian striker, it would also put his own decision under scrutiny.