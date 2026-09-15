Moreover, Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso had already raised the biggest doubts about this move in the summer.

The Argentine does not fit the style of play he wants. Above all, he chose and approved the signing of Andrea Pinamonti as his first-choice No 9 at the end of the transfer window and has no intention of rowing back on the faith he has placed in the former Sassuolo man. Signing Icardi would not only heap unnecessary pressure on the Italian striker, it would also put Gattuso's own choices under the spotlight.