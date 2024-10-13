Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler and Gabadinho Mhando, Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Latest update: Cufa resolves issues with Marumo Gallants as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa gear up for their clash against Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsR. DortleyN. Nabi

The encounter between Amakhosi and Bahlabane Ba Ntwa was in doubt but everything is now sorted. 

  • Cufa gives Chiefs vs Gallants update
  • Marumo wanted to pull out of the competition
  • The two teams will meet in Free State
