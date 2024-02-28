Lyle Lakay of SuperSport UnitedBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Last minute Lyle Lakay free-kick sees SuperSport United steal a point away from Cape Town City

Cape Town City FC vs SuperSport UnitedCape Town City FCSuperSport UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueCape Town City FC vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC

Lyle Lakay steals Cape Town City’s shine, as SuperSport United bounce back to secure a 1-1 draw in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

  • Mayo scores his ninth league goal

  • Lakay scores a last-minute free-kick
  • City and SSU share the spoils 

