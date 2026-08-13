Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Langelihle Phili Kaizer Motaung Junior Kaizer Motaung Senior
Samuel Nkosi

Langelihle Phili dedicates his man-of-the-match performance to Kaizer Chiefs chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung: 'I want to keep delivering'

Kaizer Chiefs
L. Phili
Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC
F. Da Cruz
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay

The Soweto giants' explosive new arrival has wasted no time in making his mark at Naturena, delivering a stunning Man of the Match performance in his first official start. The 21-year-old winger has sent an emotional message to the club chairman, promising to fight tirelessly to restore the glory days to the Soweto giants.

  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer Chiefs

    A dream start for the new Amakhosi winger

    Langelihle Phili has immediately justified the multi-million rand investment made by Kaizer Chiefs following his high-profile transfer from Stellenbosch FC.

    The 21-year-old sensation was officially unveiled by Amakhosi on August 3, 2026, after a lengthy pursuit by the club's recruitment team.

    The victory of Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night was a statement of intent from Fernando Da Cruz's side, who have started the new Premier Soccer League campaign in perfect fashion.

    Phili was the architect of much of the team's attacking play, earning him the Man of the Match accolade in his full debut.

    The young winger’s ability to transition quickly and beat his marker consistently provided the spark that Chiefs have often lacked in recent seasons.

    • Advertisement
  • Luke Baartman & Daniel Cardoso, Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Phili gives thanks to the Almighty and the Chairman

    Speaking in the immediate aftermath of his standout performance, an emotional Phili was quick to share the credit.

    "Firstly, I want to thank the Almighty for this opportunity," the winger said.

    "I'm honestly out of words, but I'm very happy I was able to help the team. We really, really needed this win, and we worked for it.

    "It's a team effort, so I'm very happy that I was also part of the team. I want to keep delivering and doing this for the team."

    Phili also took a moment to address the club’s leadership, specifically expressing his deep gratitude to Dr Kaizer Motaung for bringing him to the club. The youngster acknowledged the weight of the badge, stating:

    "Obviously, it's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but to be here, one of the biggest teams on the continent, it’s an honour and a privilege.

    "I am just happy that the Chairman gave me the chance to represent this team, and all I can say is that I will keep fighting and doing my best for the team."


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs climb to the top of the table

    The result against Sekhukhune United has significant implications for the early season standings in the Premier Soccer League.

    Following the clinical 2-0 win, Amakhosi currently sit at the summit of the log with a maximum haul of six points from their opening two fixtures.

    The defensive solidity shown by the team, combined with the creative spark provided by Phili, has fueled optimism that the long wait for league silverware might finally be nearing an end.

    While it is still early days in the marathon title race, the momentum gathered from these back-to-back wins is crucial.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Referee Luxolo Badi Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Huge Mamelodi Sundowns test awaits

    The celebrations will need to be short-lived, however, as a massive test looms on the horizon for the league leaders.

    Fernando Da Cruz and his charges are scheduled to host the reigning CAF Champions League winners, Mamelodi Sundowns, on Saturday in what is arguably one of the biggest fixtures of the South African football calendar and a true test of Chiefs title credentials.

    This upcoming encounter will serve as the ultimate litmus test for Phili and his teammates to prove whether their early-season form is sustainable against the best in the business.


Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC