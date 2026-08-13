Langelihle Phili dedicates his man-of-the-match performance to Kaizer Chiefs chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung: 'I want to keep delivering'
A dream start for the new Amakhosi winger
Langelihle Phili has immediately justified the multi-million rand investment made by Kaizer Chiefs following his high-profile transfer from Stellenbosch FC.
The 21-year-old sensation was officially unveiled by Amakhosi on August 3, 2026, after a lengthy pursuit by the club's recruitment team.
The victory of Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night was a statement of intent from Fernando Da Cruz's side, who have started the new Premier Soccer League campaign in perfect fashion.
Phili was the architect of much of the team's attacking play, earning him the Man of the Match accolade in his full debut.
The young winger’s ability to transition quickly and beat his marker consistently provided the spark that Chiefs have often lacked in recent seasons.
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Phili gives thanks to the Almighty and the Chairman
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of his standout performance, an emotional Phili was quick to share the credit.
"Firstly, I want to thank the Almighty for this opportunity," the winger said.
"I'm honestly out of words, but I'm very happy I was able to help the team. We really, really needed this win, and we worked for it.
"It's a team effort, so I'm very happy that I was also part of the team. I want to keep delivering and doing this for the team."
Phili also took a moment to address the club’s leadership, specifically expressing his deep gratitude to Dr Kaizer Motaung for bringing him to the club. The youngster acknowledged the weight of the badge, stating:
"Obviously, it's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but to be here, one of the biggest teams on the continent, it’s an honour and a privilege.
"I am just happy that the Chairman gave me the chance to represent this team, and all I can say is that I will keep fighting and doing my best for the team."
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Chiefs climb to the top of the table
The result against Sekhukhune United has significant implications for the early season standings in the Premier Soccer League.
Following the clinical 2-0 win, Amakhosi currently sit at the summit of the log with a maximum haul of six points from their opening two fixtures.
The defensive solidity shown by the team, combined with the creative spark provided by Phili, has fueled optimism that the long wait for league silverware might finally be nearing an end.
While it is still early days in the marathon title race, the momentum gathered from these back-to-back wins is crucial.
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Huge Mamelodi Sundowns test awaits
The celebrations will need to be short-lived, however, as a massive test looms on the horizon for the league leaders.
Fernando Da Cruz and his charges are scheduled to host the reigning CAF Champions League winners, Mamelodi Sundowns, on Saturday in what is arguably one of the biggest fixtures of the South African football calendar and a true test of Chiefs title credentials.
This upcoming encounter will serve as the ultimate litmus test for Phili and his teammates to prove whether their early-season form is sustainable against the best in the business.
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