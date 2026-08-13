Langelihle Phili dedicates his man-of-the-match performance to Kaizer Chiefs chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung: 'I want to keep delivering'

Langelihle Phili has immediately justified the multi-million rand investment made by Kaizer Chiefs following his high-profile transfer from Stellenbosch FC.

The 21-year-old sensation was officially unveiled by Amakhosi on August 3, 2026, after a lengthy pursuit by the club's recruitment team.

The victory of Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night was a statement of intent from Fernando Da Cruz's side, who have started the new Premier Soccer League campaign in perfect fashion.

Phili was the architect of much of the team's attacking play, earning him the Man of the Match accolade in his full debut.

The young winger’s ability to transition quickly and beat his marker consistently provided the spark that Chiefs have often lacked in recent seasons.