Lamine Yamal hoping for LeBron James-esque performance and asks Diego Simeone for 'a favour' as Barcelona star eyes comeback win against Atletico Madrid

Despite the high stakes, Yamal remains confident in his ability to dismantle the notoriously rigid Atletico Madrid defence. He even went as far as jokingly asking Diego Simeone for a tactical advantage to help him influence the game early on. "I find myself very well, with a lot of desire. I am motivated for that. I hope to be able to make the difference… that Cholo does me a favour and puts me one-on-one against some player," the youngster said.

His desire for one-on-one situations was echoed by coach Hansi Flick, who was asked if he is considering using the teenager in a different role in order to surprise the Rojiblancos.

"Lamine has been performing very well in recent matches, I'm very happy with him, and what I tell him is that he has to keep doing these things," he said. "He's one of the best in one-on-one situations, and we have to help him and give him the opportunity. We have to play as a team; that's the key tomorrow. I'm not worried about individual performances anymore. We have many high-quality players, but so do they. I've said that matches are often decided by moments, and I hope that one goes our way tomorrow."