Getty Images Sport
Move over Kylian Mbappe! Lamine Yamal shatters long-standing record as Barcelona wonderkid makes European goalscoring history
Barcelona prodigy sets new European standard
The rise of Yamal continues to leave the footballing world in awe as the Spanish winger reached a half-century of goals in record-breaking fashion. During a dominant 5-2 win against Rayo Vallecano, the teenage superstar netted twice to take his official tally for Barcelona to 51 goals. In doing so, he officially became the youngest player in the history of Europe’s top five leagues to reach the 50-goal mark.
Reaching this landmark at just 19 years and 49 days old, Yamal has established a level of productivity that few expected so early in his career. The Catalan club confirmed the record shortly after the final whistle, noting that their prized academy graduate is now the youngest player in Barcelona’s storied history to achieve such a feat. His performance against Rayo was a microcosm of his talent, featuring a strike into the top corner in the 21st minute before he rounded off the contest with a late finish.
- UPI Photo
Surpassing Mbappe and Haaland
What makes Yamal's achievement truly staggering is the calibre of players he has managed to overtake. By hitting 50 goals at 19 years and 49 days, he has comfortably beaten the record previously held by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, who was widely considered the benchmark for precocious goalscoring during his time at Monaco and PSG, did not reach his 50th goal until the age of 19 years and 241 days.
Furthermore, Man City's goal-machine Haaland also finds himself trailing behind the Spaniard's new record. The Norwegian international, known for his clinical efficiency, reached the 50-goal milestone when he was 20 years and 196 days old. By eclipsing these figures, Yamal has cemented his status as the most dangerous young attacker on the planet, proving that his impact at the highest level of European football is not just a flash in the pan but a sustained period of dominance.
Eclipsing the legacy of Messi
Within the halls of Barcelona, comparisons to Lionel Messi are inevitable, yet Yamal is remarkably managing to stay ahead of the Argentine's early pace. The legendary number 10, who won eight Ballon d'Or awards, did not reach the 50-goal mark for the Blaugrana until he was 21 years old. Yamal has also bypassed other club legends like Josep Escola, who reached the milestone at 20.
Fittingly, just hours after Messi announced his international retirement, Yamal appeared to pay a beautiful on-pitch tribute to his predecessor. The teenager channeled the Argentine for his opening strike, cutting inside onto his left foot before unleashing a spectacular effort into the top corner.
- Getty Images Sport
A trajectory with no ceiling
Since making his professional debut in April 2023 at the age of 15, Yamal’s career has been an upward curve that defies traditional logic. He has already tasted international success, lifting the World Cup and European Championship trophies with Spain and being named the La Liga Player of the Season. His brace against Rayo Vallecano is simply the latest chapter in a story that seems destined for greatness.
As Barcelona continue their quest to return to the summit of European football, having a record-breaker like Yamal leads the charge provides immense optimism for the Cule faithful. With the 50-goal barrier now broken, the focus shifts to how many more records this teenager can shatter. If he continues at this current rate, he will not only be competing with the ghosts of Barcelona’s past but setting a standard that may never be matched by another young player in the modern era.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting