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Brady-YamalGetty/GOAL
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Lamine Yamal at St. Andrew's! Tom Brady's Birmingham City to host Barcelona in blockbuster pre-season friendly

L. Yamal
Barcelona
LaLiga
Birmingham City
Championship

St. Andrew's is set to play host to some of the biggest names in world football this summer as Barcelona confirm a glamour friendly against Tom Brady's Birmingham City. The Catalan giants will head to the West Midlands as part of their pre-season preparations, marking a significant coup for the Championship outfit and their high-profile ownership regime.

  • Flick kickstarts pre-season preparations in England

    Hansi Flick's Barca team will utilise a two-week training base near Burton-upon-Trent to kick off their official preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. The high-profile fixture against Championship side Birmingham represents a good test for the Catalan giants as their German manager looks to integrate fresh tactical patterns and build fitness levels ahead of another demanding domestic and European season.

    However, the strength of the squad at Flick's disposal during the early part of the summer will be heavily impacted by the ongoing 2026 World Cup. With several marquee stars expected to be rested following their international commitments, the pre-season camp will provide a golden opportunity for the club's younger fringe players to impress the coaching staff. There is, however, still an outside chance that superstars like Lamine Yamal could make the trip.

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  • Brady ready to welcome European royalty

    The confirmation of the glamour tie has already generated immense excitement across the Atlantic, particularly for NFL legend Brady, who serves as a minority shareholder and advisory board president at the English club. The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who has also been spotted attending matches at the World Cup, took to social media to deliver his instant reaction.

    "Welcome to Birmingham," the American icon wrote on his official account, followed by a handshake emoji. Brady has been a highly visible figure since investing alongside chairman Tom Wagner in 2023, previously bringing stars like David Beckham to watch high-profile fixtures, including the famous "Hollywood Derby" against Wrexham.




  • Davies aims to build on historic foundation

    Birmingham manager Chris Davies will view the star-studded occasion as the perfect barometer for his squad's progression ahead of the gruelling 46-game Championship season. The Blues returned to the second tier at the first time of asking in 2024-25 following a record-breaking campaign in League One, during which they amassed an incredible 111 points in the manager's first full term in charge.

    Despite heavy financial backing from Knighthead Capital Management, the squad endured a mixed campaign upon their return, ultimately finishing in 10th place after their play-off ambitions faded in March. Nevertheless, the top-ten finish represents the club's highest placement in a decade, giving the coaching staff a stable foundation to mount a serious promotion push under the division's newly expanded play-off format.

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  • Birmingham City FC v Mansfield Town FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport

    Historical ties and box-office ticket demand

    While a fixture of this magnitude is incredibly rare for a second-tier English side, the two historical clubs actually share a rich competitive history dating back nearly seven decades. They have met on five occasions previously, most notably in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup semi-final in 1957-58 and the final in 1959-60, with Barca winning both of those historic ties.

    Unsurprisingly, demand for the blockbuster clash at St. Andrew's is expected to shatter recent stadium records. The club has confirmed that season ticket holders for both the men's and women's teams will be granted priority access starting Monday, June 22, before the remaining seats are released for general sale on Wednesday, July 1.