Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves CAF Champions League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Abedslam Ouaddou revealed that Mohau Nkota will need 3-to-4 weeks to recover fully from his knee injury and the club's top scorer Gamphani Lungu is also out for an undetermined time.

They join Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha on the injured list.

Orlando Pirates teenage debutant Cristian Derbyshire was disappointed in La Cure Waves in away leg, complaining that: "We dominated the game. The other team just sat."

So expect Abdeslam Ouaddou to name a pretty attacking line up from the start as they seek the goal(s) that will see them through to the next round.







