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Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves CAF Champions League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen
S. Chaine
K. Sebelebele
T. Mokobodi
B. Radiopane
O. Appollis
Premier Soccer League
G. Lungu
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
M. Nkota

GOAL brings you all the available details on the continental qualifying clash between the Buccaneers and the Waves at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. The Bucs are still firm favourites to beat the Mauritius Super League title holders despite being held to a 0-0 draw in the away leg in Mauritius.

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves

    Date:

    12/09/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves - TV channels & live streams

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abedslam Ouaddou revealed that Mohau Nkota will need 3-to-4 weeks to recover fully from his knee injury and the club's top scorer Gamphani Lungu is also out for an undetermined time.

    They join Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha on the injured list.

    Orlando Pirates teenage debutant Cristian Derbyshire was disappointed in La Cure Waves in away leg, complaining that: "We dominated the game. The other team just sat."

    So expect Abdeslam Ouaddou to name a pretty attacking line up from the start as they seek the goal(s) that will see them through to the next round.



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  • La Cure Waves FC

    La Cure Waves squad news

    La Cure Waves’ squad information is not available through verifiable public sources but it is known from an interview with former Mauritius international Patrice D’Avrincourt is that the squad includes a core of Mauritian internationals supplemented by foreign players from Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.

    La Cure Waves coach Jerome Thomas has acknowledged publicly that his team is “not at the same level” as Pirates but even after claiming a draw in the home leg he was wary of the Sowetan giants.

    “I know it will be a very tough match. Orlando Pirates have had their pride wounded and will come out looking to hurt us in front of their home crowd.

    "As for us, we need to keep possession well when we have the ball and be clinical in front of goal," he said.

    “It’s football, and anything can happen. We realize it will be extremely difficult. We are up against an African giant playing on home turf, in a stadium that holds thousands of fans," he concluded.


  • La Cure Waves vs Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The winner of this second leg tie will face either AS Mangasport or African Stars in the second preliminary round.

    La Cure Waves: D D L W W

    The club is coming off their best season ever after winning the Mauritius top division and MFA Cup double and will be buoyed by the fact that kept Pirates at arm's length in the home leg.

    Orlando Pirates: D W W W W

    Despite the draw away from home in the first leg, Pirates have been in fine form following five straight wins across all competitions without conceding a single goal and scoring 13.

    Most recent head to head: these two sides met for the first time ever in the first leg 0-0 draw.

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 50%

    Draw: 21%

    Away win: 29%

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
La Cure Waves SC crest
La Cure Waves SC
LCW