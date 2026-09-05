Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage
Steve Blues

La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

CAF Champions League Qualification
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen
S. Chaine
K. Sebelebele
T. Mokobodi
B. Radiopane
O. Appollis
Premier Soccer League
G. Lungu
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League match between the Waves and the Buccaneers at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in St Pierre, Mauritius. The Soweto club are firm favourites to beat the Mauritius Super League title holders.

  • Cote d’Or National Sports Complex

    Match information

    Game:

    La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    06/09/26

    Kick-off time:

    13:30 SAST

    Venue:

    Côte d’Or National Sports Complex, St Pierre, Mauritius.

    • Advertisement

  • How to watch La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates - TV channels & live streams

  • La Cure Waves FC

    La Cure Waves squad news

    La Cure Waves’ squad information is not available through verifiable public sources but it is known from an interview with former Mauritius international Patrice D’Avrincourt is that the squad includes a core of Mauritian internationals supplemented by foreign players from Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.

    La Cure Waves coach Jerome Thomas has acknowledged publicly that his team is “not at the same level” as Pirates.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played a gruelling series of domestic matches in the two weeks ahead of this fixture.

    Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have long term injuries but Sihle Nduli has recovered from the knock he sustained at AmaZulu in mid-August.

    Gamphani Lungu was stretchered off in the 13th minute of the 4-0 Kruger United victory and will play no part.

    The loan signing of Mohau Nkota was announced late in the week and this match comes to soon for him to be included.



  • Mthetheleli Mthiyane Orlando Pirates Tatenda Tavengwa Kruger UnitedBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The winner of this two-legged tie will face either AS Mangasport or African Stars in the second preliminary round.

    La Cure Waves: D L W W W

    The club is coming off their best season ever after winning the Mauritius top division and MFA Cup double. They ended their league campaign with a dominant 78% win rate across 18 games, scoring 50 goals.

    Orlando Pirates: W W W W W

    Orlando Pirates travel to Mauritius in fine form following five straight wins across all competitions without conceding a single goal and scoring 13.

    Most recent head to head: these two sides have never met before.

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 29%

    Draw: 17%

    Away win: 54%

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

CAF Champions League Qualification
La Cure Waves SC crest
La Cure Waves SC
LCW
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
La Cure Waves SC crest
La Cure Waves SC
LCW