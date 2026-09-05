La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
06/09/26
Kick-off time:
13:30 SAST
Venue:
Côte d’Or National Sports Complex, St Pierre, Mauritius.
How to watch La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates - TV channels & live streams
No broadcast information is available for this fixture.
You can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Orlando Pirates X account will provide a minute-by-minute of the match.
La Cure Waves squad news
La Cure Waves’ squad information is not available through verifiable public sources but it is known from an interview with former Mauritius international Patrice D’Avrincourt is that the squad includes a core of Mauritian internationals supplemented by foreign players from Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.
La Cure Waves coach Jerome Thomas has acknowledged publicly that his team is “not at the same level” as Pirates.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played a gruelling series of domestic matches in the two weeks ahead of this fixture.
Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have long term injuries but Sihle Nduli has recovered from the knock he sustained at AmaZulu in mid-August.
Gamphani Lungu was stretchered off in the 13th minute of the 4-0 Kruger United victory and will play no part.
The loan signing of Mohau Nkota was announced late in the week and this match comes to soon for him to be included.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
The winner of this two-legged tie will face either AS Mangasport or African Stars in the second preliminary round.
La Cure Waves: D L W W W
The club is coming off their best season ever after winning the Mauritius top division and MFA Cup double. They ended their league campaign with a dominant 78% win rate across 18 games, scoring 50 goals.
Orlando Pirates: W W W W W
Orlando Pirates travel to Mauritius in fine form following five straight wins across all competitions without conceding a single goal and scoring 13.
Most recent head to head: these two sides have never met before.
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 29%
Draw: 17%
Away win: 54%
- Backpagepix
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