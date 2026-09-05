La Cure Waves vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played a gruelling series of domestic matches in the two weeks ahead of this fixture.

Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have long term injuries but Sihle Nduli has recovered from the knock he sustained at AmaZulu in mid-August.

Gamphani Lungu was stretchered off in the 13th minute of the 4-0 Kruger United victory and will play no part.

The loan signing of Mohau Nkota was announced late in the week and this match comes to soon for him to be included.







