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Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

La Cure Waves 0-0 Orlando Pirates: 'CAF shouldn't allow teams in countries where broadcasting will be an issue; That is how we got robbed by FC Saint Eloi Lupopo; This team is too defensive'

La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
CAF Champions League Qualification
La Cure Waves SC
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Premier Soccer League

The South African champions began their quest for a place in the CAF Champions League group stages against the Mauritius-based outfit, with the first leg of the Preliminary Round marking their opening step in the continental campaign. With a spot in the group stages up for grabs, the champions knew they would need to make a strong start and put themselves in a favourable position ahead of the return leg, but they could only settle for a point on the road.

La Cure Waves played out a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates at the Côte-d'Or National Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides came out with attacking intent, pushing forward in search of an early breakthrough as the encounter quickly developed into a closely contested battle from the opening whistle.

However, neither outfit could find the clinical edge in the final third, with promising opportunities failing to produce the decisive finish.

The two teams remained deadlocked as the half-time whistle sounded, sending them into the break level at 0-0.

The second half followed a similar script, with both sides continuing to battle for control and searching for a way through.

Despite their efforts and continued pressure, neither team could find the back of the net as the contest ultimately ended goalless.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the supporters' reaction to the 0-0 draw.

  • CAF President Dr Patrice MotsepeYouTube

    CAF condones this behavior

    That “NOT Televised” is how we got robbed by FC Saint Eloi Lupopo thugs, and CAF keeps condoning this behavior 💔💔 - tshepo_makoko

    Personally, I think CAF should not allow teams in countries where broadcasting will be an issue to participate in CAF competitions till they manage to sort that out, because it doesn't make sense why preliminary stages should take place without proper requirements - Sifiso_inkabi


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Squad rotation

    We’ve got a new squad every week😩 As a fan myself — I can’t even predict it - TheStanAcc

    What I love about our coach is that he will rotate his players, shame. They're all good, so why not. I would love to see Christian, but unfortunately their match is not televised. Best of luck, Kings - KennalMalebza


  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    We can’t score

    I know I'm not watching, but what's the plan: going to a game with no 10? Don't we have any intentions of winning or creating at least ke? Whoa, you're stressing me - Mashaslover

    So we can’t score against part-time footballers 🥲 - Bernecia

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  • La Cure Waves vs Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Defensive side

    We are playing against a low block, and they like sleeping a lot once our players take the ball from them - kgothatsoRa

    We won’t score here; this team is too defensive - hlalanathinaran


  • Daniel Msendami, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Backpagepix

    Msendani will not last

    Msendani will not last at Pirates. Such an average player - WonderMahlobo


  • Questionable subs

    How can you take out Apollis and the score is 0-0 - Siyabonga Mabaso