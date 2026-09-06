La Cure Waves 0-0 Orlando Pirates: 'CAF shouldn't allow teams in countries where broadcasting will be an issue; That is how we got robbed by FC Saint Eloi Lupopo; This team is too defensive'

La Cure Waves played out a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates at the Côte-d'Or National Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides came out with attacking intent, pushing forward in search of an early breakthrough as the encounter quickly developed into a closely contested battle from the opening whistle.

However, neither outfit could find the clinical edge in the final third, with promising opportunities failing to produce the decisive finish.

The two teams remained deadlocked as the half-time whistle sounded, sending them into the break level at 0-0.

The second half followed a similar script, with both sides continuing to battle for control and searching for a way through.

Despite their efforts and continued pressure, neither team could find the back of the net as the contest ultimately ended goalless.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the supporters' reaction to the 0-0 draw.