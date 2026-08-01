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Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi launch their Fernando Da Cruz era

Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kruger United
Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
T. Moloisane
B. Cross
M. Vilakazi
E. Chislett
A. Velebayi
E. Ighodaro
E. Seedat
F. Ntwari
K. Mngonyama
S. Tshabalala

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between The Village Boys and Amakhosi at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Fernando Da Cruz will aim for early momentum in his official baptism of fire, as he takes on the newcomers who will be looking to prove they deserve their topflight promotion.

  • NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - 2010, General view of Mbombela Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    01/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    20:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

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  • How to watch Kruger vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Kruger team news & squads

    Kruger United have bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Fiacre Ntwari, Thabang Sibanyoni, Katlego Mohammed and Kwanda Mngonyama, while on-loan goalkeeper Ntwari has been cleared to play against parent club Kaizer Chiefs.

    “I can promise we will give our best and make sure we give Chiefs a very good run for their money.

    “It is clear how they [Chiefs] want to play and how they want to apply themselves and it is a very good game to start with because now we know the identity of what they are trying to do and how they want to play," coach Abram Mongoya said.

    Kruger United Predicted XI:Ntwari, Seedat, Mngonyama, Mohamme, Seriba, Matima, Malepe, Zwane, Mtshali, Malinga, Sibanyoni.



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  • Kaizer Chiefs squad news

    Rushwin Dortley, Nkanyiso Shinga and Thulani Mabaso are sidelined through injury, while Glody Lilepo, Ashley Du Preez, Samkelo Zwane and Xolani Cossa are unavailable amid expectations they will leave the club.

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Cross, Miguel, Moloisane, Monyane, Bitegeko, Mthethwa, Vilakazi, Chislett, Velebayi, Ighodaro.



  • Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first official match between Kruger United and Kaizer Chiefs. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

    Kruger United: D W W W W

    Kaizer Chiefs: L D L W W

  • Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko Kaizer Chiefs

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC