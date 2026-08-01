Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi launch their Fernando Da Cruz era

Kruger United have bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Fiacre Ntwari, Thabang Sibanyoni, Katlego Mohammed and Kwanda Mngonyama, while on-loan goalkeeper Ntwari has been cleared to play against parent club Kaizer Chiefs.

“I can promise we will give our best and make sure we give Chiefs a very good run for their money.

“It is clear how they [Chiefs] want to play and how they want to apply themselves and it is a very good game to start with because now we know the identity of what they are trying to do and how they want to play," coach Abram Mongoya said.

Kruger United Predicted XI:Ntwari, Seedat, Mngonyama, Mohamme, Seriba, Matima, Malepe, Zwane, Mtshali, Malinga, Sibanyoni.







