Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi launch their Fernando Da Cruz era
Match information
Game:
Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
01/08/26
Kick-off time:
20:00 SAST
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.
How to watch Kruger vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Kruger team news & squads
Kruger United have bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Fiacre Ntwari, Thabang Sibanyoni, Katlego Mohammed and Kwanda Mngonyama, while on-loan goalkeeper Ntwari has been cleared to play against parent club Kaizer Chiefs.
“I can promise we will give our best and make sure we give Chiefs a very good run for their money.
“It is clear how they [Chiefs] want to play and how they want to apply themselves and it is a very good game to start with because now we know the identity of what they are trying to do and how they want to play," coach Abram Mongoya said.
Kruger United Predicted XI:Ntwari, Seedat, Mngonyama, Mohamme, Seriba, Matima, Malepe, Zwane, Mtshali, Malinga, Sibanyoni.
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
Rushwin Dortley, Nkanyiso Shinga and Thulani Mabaso are sidelined through injury, while Glody Lilepo, Ashley Du Preez, Samkelo Zwane and Xolani Cossa are unavailable amid expectations they will leave the club.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Cross, Miguel, Moloisane, Monyane, Bitegeko, Mthethwa, Vilakazi, Chislett, Velebayi, Ighodaro.
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first official match between Kruger United and Kaizer Chiefs. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Kruger United: D W W W W
Kaizer Chiefs: L D L W W
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