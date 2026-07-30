Kruger United boss Abram Mongoya identifies Kaizer Chiefs as perfect chance for opening day upset: 'The coaches have not yet settled'
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Mongoya targets Amakhosi transition period
Kruger United are preparing for the most significant match in their history as they gear up to face Kaizer Chiefs in their Premier Soccer League opener on Saturday.
Head coach Abram Mongoya, who masterminded the club's promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, believes that facing the Soweto giants at this specific moment represents a massive tactical advantage for the league newcomers at the Mbombela Stadium.
Speaking at the official season launch, Mongoya was honest about his preference for facing the Glamour Boys early in the campaign.
"A big yes [I would have chosen to play Chiefs first up] because it has a lot of advantages when we looked at it," Mongoya explained as quoted by FARPost.
"It’s an exciting fixture for the supporters; they’ve been longing for something like this.
"I think they’ve only had TS Galaxy in our province [Mpumalanga] to bring in [top-flight] football. But it is also a good opportunity for the boys to showcase their talent. I think it is a good platform."
“Getting a Chiefs side at a time where the coaches have not yet settled is a sort of perfect situation. Hopefully it goes our way.”
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Tactical analysis of Fernando Da Cruz’s side
The arrival of Fernando Da Cruz at Naturena has brought a sense of mystery to the Chiefs' lineup, but Mongoya insists his technical team has done the necessary homework to dismantle the Soweto side.
By studying pre-season outings, the Kruger United boss feels he has identified the structural flexibility and potential weaknesses that his side can exploit when the two teams clash under the lights in Nelspruit this weekend.
"We are going to try and impose our game as much as we can against Chiefs and test ourselves in the big league now," the Kruger United tactician stated confidently.
"We studied their past three games, and we’ve seen how they structure and restructure the team to try and change shapes.
"You don’t know how they are going to start or who they are going to play."
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The psychological threat of the new coach effect
While Mongoya is optimistic about catching Chiefs while they are still finding their feet, he remains wary of the "new coach effect" that often galvanises a squad.
Mongoya acknowledged this psychological hurdle by stating: "The biggest challenge is that all the players also want to please the new coach.
"There’s a new coach effect. Everybody wants to be a starter.
"Any player who was not given an opportunity last season by any previous coach wants to make sure they are starters now, so they are going to do more.
"That’s why I’m saying it’s also a big challenge.
"It’s not going to be an easy game - and there won’t be any easy games for Kruger United in the Premiership."
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A historic night for Mpumalanga football
The fixture holds weight far beyond just three points, as it marks a new era for football in the Mpumalanga province.
With Kruger joining TS Galaxy in the top flight, the region is becoming a new powerhouse of South African football.
For Mongoya and his squad, the objective is clear: maintain the momentum from their championship-winning season and prove they belong at the highest level.
By targeting a Chiefs side in transition, Kruger United are hoping to record one of the greatest opening-day upsets in recent history.
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