Kruger United boss Abram Mongoya identifies Kaizer Chiefs as perfect chance for opening day upset: 'The coaches have not yet settled'

Kruger United are preparing for the most significant match in their history as they gear up to face Kaizer Chiefs in their Premier Soccer League opener on Saturday.

Head coach Abram Mongoya, who masterminded the club's promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, believes that facing the Soweto giants at this specific moment represents a massive tactical advantage for the league newcomers at the Mbombela Stadium.

Speaking at the official season launch, Mongoya was honest about his preference for facing the Glamour Boys early in the campaign.

"A big yes [I would have chosen to play Chiefs first up] because it has a lot of advantages when we looked at it," Mongoya explained as quoted by FARPost.

"It’s an exciting fixture for the supporters; they’ve been longing for something like this.

"I think they’ve only had TS Galaxy in our province [Mpumalanga] to bring in [top-flight] football. But it is also a good opportunity for the boys to showcase their talent. I think it is a good platform."

“Getting a Chiefs side at a time where the coaches have not yet settled is a sort of perfect situation. Hopefully it goes our way.”