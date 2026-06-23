Kruger United admit salary issues but insist they are on track for their debut PSL season - 'Some of the things have been exaggerated'

Kruger United have officially responded to surfacing reports of unpaid salaries within their squad as they gear up for their debut season in the South African top flight.

Having secured promotion after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the Mpumalanga-based outfit has been hit by allegations that players are considering seeking clearances due to outstanding payments.

However, team manager Elasto Kapowezha has stepped forward to dismiss the notion of a crisis at the club.

While acknowledging that there have been minor hurdles, he maintained that the narrative being presented in the media does not accurately reflect the current state of affairs in the dressing room.