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Kruger United admit salary issues but insist they are on track for their debut PSL season - 'Some of the things have been exaggerated'
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Addressing the financial rumours
Kruger United have officially responded to surfacing reports of unpaid salaries within their squad as they gear up for their debut season in the South African top flight.
Having secured promotion after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the Mpumalanga-based outfit has been hit by allegations that players are considering seeking clearances due to outstanding payments.
However, team manager Elasto Kapowezha has stepped forward to dismiss the notion of a crisis at the club.
While acknowledging that there have been minor hurdles, he maintained that the narrative being presented in the media does not accurately reflect the current state of affairs in the dressing room.
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Distinguishing delays from non-payment
Speaking on the matter, Kapowezha was quick to point out that any financial hiccups were temporary and handled with full transparency.
He hit back at what he described as external attempts to create friction within the squad during a critical transition period for the newly promoted side.
“Some of the reports are far from the truth. Some of the things have been exaggerated.
"Yes, there has been a situation when salaries are delayed, but there has been proper communication.
"Delayed doesn't mean not being paid,” the Kruger manager told KickOff, making it clear that the club intends to honour all its commitments.
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Focusing on the Betway Premiership debut
Despite the off-field chatter, The Village Boys are forging ahead with their technical preparations.
The club has recently bolstered its coaching ranks by roping in Joel Masutha and is expected to finalise its DStv Diski Challenge technical team in the coming weeks to ensure the youth structures are ready for the step up.
Kapowezha remains adamant that the club is on a solid footing as they prepare to compete against the country's elite.
“Everything is fine at the club, and we are preparing for our first season in the PSL," he added.
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Squad changes and future outlook
As with any team entering a new league, Kruger United are expected to undergo a squad overhaul.
Several players will be departing the club this winter as their terms expire, though the management prefers to handle these transitions internally rather than through public announcements.
“There are players that will be leaving whose contracts are ending this month.
"But we are not a club that goes public to announce that,” Kapowezha concluded.
With the pre-season camp looming, the club will be hoping to shift the focus back to football and ensure they are competitive from the opening whistle of the new campaign.