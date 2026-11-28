Next matches SFC Premier Soccer League 11:00 POC

Mamelodi Sundowns registered a crucial 5-1 win against Kruger United in the Betway Premiership at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday.

Masandawana faced off against Kruger, looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final last weekend.

In a match against the Mpumalanga-based side, Sundowns struggled with intensity in the opening minutes. Kruger created several scoring chances, but they didn’t have the much-needed sharpness in the final third to punish Masandawana.

In the 25th minute, Sundowns opened the scoring with a powerful shot from Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners.

Downs scored two other goals from Rayners, who completed his hat-trick in the second half. The CAF Champions League defending champions capped the scoring with a strike from Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Mathews in the remaining 25 minutes to walk away with a win against the Village Boys. Meanwhile, the hosts scored a consolation goal from Khethukuthula Ndlovu as Sundowns ran riot.

After a win against Kruger, Sundowns reclaimed their place at the summit of the league table with 29 points in 11 games, while Orlando Pirates dropped to second place with 28 points but with a game in hand.