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Boitumelo Radiopane, Orlando Pirates Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kruger United 0-4 Orlando Pirates: 'The Viking must go back to Norway & further his studies; Village Boys are finishing above Kaizer Chiefs this season; Yanela Mbuthuma, the net eater'

Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Kruger United
Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
K. Sebelebele
G. Lungu
F. Ntwari
B. Radiopane
Y. Mbuthuma
A. Ouaddou

The Soweto giants secured another crucial three points against a resilient newly promoted Mpumalanga outfit, tightening their grip at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings after their midweek encounter. The hosts showed plenty of fight and applied sustained pressure in search of a breakthrough, but the reigning champions proved too strong, holding firm to claim a hard-earned victory.

Orlando Pirates ran riot at Mbombela Stadium, brushing aside Kruger United with a convincing 4-0 victory on Tuesday night.

With less than five minutes on the clock, the hosts gifted the Buccaneers an early opening when Kamogelo Sebelebele was brought down inside the box. Ghampani Lungu kept his composure from the spot, sending Fiacre Ntwari the wrong way to hand the Sea Robbers an early lead.


Unfortunately for Lungu, his involvement was cut short as he was forced off the pitch after picking up an injury, with Oswin Appollis introduced in his place in the 13th minute.



The Mpumalanga outfit responded with sustained pressure as they searched for an equaliser, dominating proceedings but struggling to find the finishing touch. They enjoyed 57% possession compared to the Buccaneers’ 43%, yet the Soweto giants went into the half-time break holding onto their slender lead.



Coming into the second half, the Sea Robbers eased the pressure on themselves as Boitumelo Radiopane doubled their advantage in the 54th minute.



Abdeslam Ouaddou’ substitution paid off as Yanela Mbuthuma finally opened his scoring account after a frustrating drought, making it 3-0.



Mbuthuma then put the result beyond doubt with a clever lob over the goalkeeper, who had left his line.


Here, GOAL takes a look at the supporters’ reactions to the match.


  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Viking must go back to Norway

    The Viking must just go back to Norway and further his studies - DineoManamela1

    Sorry, but seriously, you should’ve never bought Pedersen 😭 You don’t even play him, mos. And please, I don’t need any weather excuses - Gretchen_Ndou

    I think Pedersen has decided not to be part of the team anymore - sipho28825


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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Offside

    Poor decision by the ref. Offside should have been given instead; he rewarded Pirates with a penalty. One more reason VAR should be a priority - Diwewem

    Benefiting early in the game, we won’t say anything, shame - aey_dear

    That was offside 😄 - ynoT6

  • Ghampani Lungu, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Speedy recovery

    Ghampani Lungu has been a great addition to the team. Hopefully he’ll be back asap 🙏🏽Speedy recovery to our instant performer ❤️🙏🏽 - makwande_m

    Lungu is at Orlando Pirates to work. Nothing more, nothing less 🖤🖤 Samthandii - fruitcakesana

    Speedy recovery to the breadwinner🙏🏾 😭 It looks like Lungu pulled his hammy - khedsmann


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  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dansin huge liability

    The game is bigger than Dansin - _flavor_x

    I don't want to see Dansin starting in big games; he's a huge liability in that midfield - Mashaslover

    Radiopane and Dansin are disappointing me, man 😭😂, but it's fine; it might not be their day today 😭 - AlwandeMgingqi1

  • Kruger UnitedBackpagepix

    The Village Boys balling

    Nah, this Kruger United team is balling ❤️- RealTshemedi2

    Kruger United are making Orlando Pirates sweat for these three points 🔥- Mvuh04

    Kruger United is not getting relegated🔥🔥🔥 actually, they are finishing above Kaizer Chiefs this season - kanyane23

    Khoza FC robbed Kruger United of a clear penalty 😂😂😂; then we wonder why the PSL CEO doesn’t want VAR - MissNtabeni


  • Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The net eater

    What Oswin Appollis did for Yanela Mbuthuma must NEVER go unnoticed - MR Huma

    Mbuthuma, the net eater, you beauty, my boy❤️😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥☠️ - EnjoyLifeFN

    Mfana kaGogo 😭🔥⚽️ We will never give up on you my boy🏴‍☠️🫂❤️