Kruger United 0-4 Orlando Pirates: 'The Viking must go back to Norway & further his studies; Village Boys are finishing above Kaizer Chiefs this season; Yanela Mbuthuma, the net eater'

Orlando Pirates ran riot at Mbombela Stadium, brushing aside Kruger United with a convincing 4-0 victory on Tuesday night.

With less than five minutes on the clock, the hosts gifted the Buccaneers an early opening when Kamogelo Sebelebele was brought down inside the box. Ghampani Lungu kept his composure from the spot, sending Fiacre Ntwari the wrong way to hand the Sea Robbers an early lead.





Unfortunately for Lungu, his involvement was cut short as he was forced off the pitch after picking up an injury, with Oswin Appollis introduced in his place in the 13th minute.









The Mpumalanga outfit responded with sustained pressure as they searched for an equaliser, dominating proceedings but struggling to find the finishing touch. They enjoyed 57% possession compared to the Buccaneers’ 43%, yet the Soweto giants went into the half-time break holding onto their slender lead.









Coming into the second half, the Sea Robbers eased the pressure on themselves as Boitumelo Radiopane doubled their advantage in the 54th minute.









Abdeslam Ouaddou’ substitution paid off as Yanela Mbuthuma finally opened his scoring account after a frustrating drought, making it 3-0.









Mbuthuma then put the result beyond doubt with a clever lob over the goalkeeper, who had left his line.





Here, GOAL takes a look at the supporters’ reactions to the match.



