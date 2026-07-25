Konstantinos Karetsas in the balance between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund: the latest on the offers, Genk’s asking price and what Rafa Leao has to do with it

AC Milan, who have run into some tough negotiations with Belgian clubs in recent seasons, with Charles De Ketelaere and Ardon Jashari at Club Brugge proving the point, are staying in a holding pattern for now. With Rafael Leao in a delicate situation, as he is a player on the way out (still in the sights of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray) and whose sale would free up significant resources, the Rossoneri have not yet made their move for Karetsas, although they have not hidden their admiration for the player. A possible turning point is expected at the start of next week, when Borussia Dortmund hope to make the decisive move to bring the Greece international to the Ruhr, but when, according to reports in the Greek press, AC Milan could also make their move by submitting an opening offer to beat the competition.