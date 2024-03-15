‘Komphela dismantled Kaizer Chiefs and now he is busy hating on Mokwena for being a better coach than him. It's good that Rhulani responded, he’s very ungrateful’ - Fans

South Africans have mixed feelings about the recent comments made by Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena and Golden Arrows' Steve Komphela.

The former Moroka Swallows coach pointed out a perceived lack of generosity of information among some of the mentors that he has worked with, sparking speculation that Komphela was aiming at Mokwena.

However, in a subtle response, Mokwena hinted at the robust security measures surrounding his strategies, referencing his laptop protected by five passwords.

With these remarks from both coaches, South African fans are split in their support for Komphela and Mokwena, as evidenced by the analysis of social media reactions conducted by GOAL.