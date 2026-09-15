Even after Randal Kolo Muani's dreadful performance against Sassuolo, Luciano Spalletti has stayed on the French striker's bandwagon: "We need to play more through Kolo Muani. When opponents go man for man, you play into the centre-forward, get him to hold it up and then provide support. Instead, we only did it a few times, even if in some cases he has to be more ruthless, that is true." Spalletti has little choice, and he cannot say anything else. Alongside Nick Woltemade, Kolo Muani is one of only two central strikers in the Juventus squad, excluding Arek Milik (left out of the UEFA and Serie A lists), and the manager certainly cannot throw him under the bus in September, aside from the barb after the match against Frosinone.
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Kolo Muani, that lost ball and a €50 million obsession that does not score: NEC and Atalanta the last chances
That lost ball
Against Sassuolo, Kolo Muani was anonymous in every phase of play: finding space, controlling the ball and finishing. He did not attempt a single shot and, when the chance finally came, in the 94th minute, instead of shooting he stubbornly persisted with a disastrous dribble in the box, losing the ball that set up Sassuolo's 3-2 goal, scored (reluctantly) by former Juventus man Adzic, and tempers snapped throughout the Juventus camp, from the manager to the fans.
Spalletti’s choices
Spalletti is still defending Kolo Muani publicly, and as he has said, he can hardly do otherwise. In practice, though, the Certaldo coach is weighing up every option at his disposal, because Thursday's Europa League game against NEC Nijmegen and, above all, Sunday's league meeting with Atalanta already look like a major turning point in Juventus' season. Over the next two matches, Kolo Muani will certainly still get time and chances to play and find the net, having yet to score this season. What remains unclear is whether he will start both games or come off the bench. Whether he will play as a lone striker or alongside Woltemade and, if so, whether he will lead the line with the German in the support-striker role, or the other way round. Either way, the chances for the former Tottenham player will be limited, and every minute on the pitch from here will matter.
A low-profile obsession
Given his current form, Kolo Muani still doesn't explain why as many as three Juventus directors, at different times, chased the 1998-born player with something close to obsession. First Giuntoli, who brought him in on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who pursued him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after lengthy negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the sizeable fee of 38 million plus 12 million in bonuses.
"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club of a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also the possibility of returning to the top", Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. And that is exactly the point: the feeling now is that the decision to go all in on Kolo Muani belongs entirely to a Juventus side who are still struggling to climb out of a place beneath their own history. Once, Juventus could afford, for example, France's number ones in every position, from Platini to Zidane, with Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba in between. Today, by contrast, the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not, at least, among the ten strongest French forwards around at the moment.
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