Broaden the discussion around Kolo Muani and, given his current form, it is still hard to understand why three Juventus executives, at different times, went after the 1998-born forward so relentlessly. First Giuntoli, who brought him in on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who pursued him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after long negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the hefty fee of 38 million fixed plus 12 in bonuses.





"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club of a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also chances to return to the top," Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. That only strengthens the sense that the call to keep backing Kolo Muani comes entirely from a Juve side still struggling to climb back above a level that falls short of its own history. Juventus once had the pull to sign, for example, France's best players in every position, from Platini to Zidane, with Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba in between. Now the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not, at least, among the ten strongest French forwards right now.



