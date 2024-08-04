Kobamelo Kodisang, Patrick Maswanganyi and players who abandoned dreams of playing abroad for a return to the PSL

It is almost every South African footballer’s dream to ply their trade overseas, whether in Europe, North America or North Africa.

However, not every player will reach the level where clubs abroad are clamouring for their signature.

In other cases, the player is more than good enough to make it abroad, but the stars just don’t align, and a move never materialises.

Those who do get to make it abroad, especially at an early age, are expected to reach the highest of highs.

However, the reality is that life away from home, loved ones and familiar surroundings isn’t easy to navigate and many end up returning too soon.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane recently revealed that he was ‘surprised’ by teammate Kobamelo Kodisang’s return to the Premier Soccer League.

Kodisang appeared to be having a decent career in the Portuguese top flight with Moreirense but decided to cut his time short

He is not the only one in recent years to make such a decision and here, GOAL looks at some of the promising players who abandoned their dreams of playing abroad for a return to the PSL