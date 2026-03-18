On Tuesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) re-evaluated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which had been marred by disturbances, subsequently stripping Senegal of the title and awarding it to their opponents, Morocco. Much to the bewilderment of the sporting winners.
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"Kill the passion" and "Shame on Africa": Sadio Mané and the whole of Senegal are furious over the withdrawal of the Africa Cup of Nations
"What has happened here goes too far. This is not the football we fight for, nor the Africa we believe in," wrote former Bayern Munich player Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) in a statement on Instagram: "There is too much corruption in our sport, and that is killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent. The players give their all on the pitch, but decisions off the pitch determine the outcome of matches and titles."
Mane said he was "deeply disappointed". His country, African football and the fans deserved "better, fairness, transparency and respect". Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football Federation announced it would "file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne as soon as possible" and described the decision as "unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable, bringing African football into disrepute".
Secretary-General Abdoulaye Seydou Sow added on state broadcaster RTS: "We will contact our lawyers and lodge an appeal. We will stop at nothing. The law is on our side." He described the decision as a "disgrace for Africa".
Africa Cup of Nations final: The match was in danger of being abandoned on several occasions
Pathe Ciss was one of the first Senegalese players to react to the news. The Rayo Vallecano midfielder posted onX, alongside several photos of himself with the medal and the trophy, in response to the new 3–0 result in Morocco’s favour: “You can give those crybabies another three goals.”
The decision was prompted by the disturbances during the final on 18 January in Rabat, which had been on the verge of being abandoned. After a late penalty was awarded to Morocco, Senegal’s players had temporarily left the pitch in protest. After a lengthy interruption, the match resumed, before Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and Pape Gueye (94') scored the winning goal to make it 1-0 to Senegal.
CAF has now ruled that the behaviour of the Senegalese players prior to Diaz’s penalty constituted a breach of Articles 82 and 84 and upheld the appeal lodged by the Moroccan Football Association. Furthermore, chaos had broken out in the stands, which could also have led to the match being abandoned. Security forces prevented Senegalese fans from storming the pitch.
- AFP
Morocco reacts calmly to the CAF decision
"The CAF Appeals Committee has ruled that, in accordance with Article 84 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Regulations, the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (‘the match’) is to be deemed lost by the Senegalese national team and the result of the match is to be recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)”, the CAF statement read verbatim.
The Moroccan Football Federation responded with a measured statement: "This measure is in no way intended to call into question the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but merely to ensure the application of the competition regulations."
Africa Cup of Nations: The last five winners
Year Country 2026 Morocco 2024 Ivory Coast 2022 Senegal 2019 Algeria 2017 Cameroon