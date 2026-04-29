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Muhammad Zaki

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hailed as 'best player in the world' by four-time Champions League winner after 'unbelievable' display for PSG vs Bayern Munich

K. Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
Champions League
C. Seedorf

Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been labelled the "best player in the world" by AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf following a masterclass in the Champions League. The Georgia international was at his devastating best on Tuesday night as the reigning champions edged out Bayern Munich in a nine-goal thriller at the Parc des Princes.

  • A nightmare for the Bayern defence

    The Georgian's performance was central to running the German giants ragged as PSG secured a narrow advantage with a chaotic 5-4 victory in the semi-final first leg. After Harry Kane had put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot, Kvaratskhelia dragged his side back into the contest with a composed finish after beating Aleksandar Pavlovic. He added a second after the break, converting following a marauding run from Achraf Hakimi. His ability to combine direct wing-play with tactical versatility heavily impressed onlookers - including Seedorf, who noted how the 25-year-old often drifted inside to overload the midfield, effectively acting as an extra playmaker for the French champions during their high-octane transitions.

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    High praise from a serial winner

    Speaking on Amazon Prime, four-time Champions League winner Seedorf could not hide his admiration for the winger after witnessing this match-winning contribution. Showcasing the technical brilliance that has made him an indispensable part of Luis Enrique's attacking unit, Kvaratskhelia's performance drew the highest of compliments.

    “Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world and he’s only going to get better,” the former Real Madrid and Ajax man said. “I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments so I like his intelligence. He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front. He’s unbelievable.”

  • Arsenal interest remains a backdrop

    While the Georgian continues to dominate the European stage, speculation regarding his future persists. Reports have suggested that Arsenal are exploring a move for the winger as Mikel Arteta looks to add world-class quality to his front line. However, those hopes appear slim given the player's current standing at the Parc des Princes.

    Since his move from Napoli in January 2025, the man nicknamed 'Kvaradona' has become a cornerstone of the PSG project. With PSG chasing back-to-back Champions League titles, the club's hierarchy reportedly views their star man as "untouchable". The winger has recorded 10 goals and five assists in 14 Champions League appearances so far this season.

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    No desire for a Paris exit

    Despite the noise from north London, the player's camp has been quick to move to shut down rumours of a summer departure. Kvaratskhelia's father, Badri, recently reinforced this stance by insisting his son is perfectly content with life in the French capital, where he is currently competing for the game's biggest prizes on an annual basis.

    "Khvicha leaving PSG? He’s not thinking about that," he said. "He’s happy in Paris, where he is highly valued and respected by club. Why should he think about moving elsewhere when he is winning titles with the team and is one of PSG’s key players? If PSG no longer wishes to continue the cooperation, we will consider options, but for now, this is not being discussed."

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