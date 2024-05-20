Khune empathises with frustrated Kaizer Chiefs fans - 'We are nothing without Amakhosi faithful... they deserve better'

BackpagepixSeth WillisKhune empathises with frustrated Kaizer Chiefs fans - 'We are nothing without Amakhosi faithful... they deserve better'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town Spurs vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursItumeleng KhuneThe former Glamour Boys captain is adamant their supporters have a right to be made happy regularly by the Soweto giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have been inconsistent on the pitchThey have gone nine years without a trophyKhune makes a rallying call to the playersArticle continues below