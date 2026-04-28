Khuliso Mudau asserts Mamelodi Sundowns are not under pressure ahead of Polokwane City clash after two-game winless run as Phuti Mohafe's plans are disrupted 'because we don’t know which Masandawana team we are going to play'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Sundowns slip-up in PSL title race
Mamelodi Sundowns have failed to win their last two Premier Soccer League matches.
A 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch and a 0-0 stalemate with Richards Bay have seen the Brazilians drop four points and fail to reclaim PSL top spot.
They now visit Polokwane City for Wednesday's clash at Seshego Stadium and right-back Khuliso Mudau says there is no pressure on them.
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'Sundowns not under pressure'
“We're taking one game at a time. We're not pushing ourselves under pressure,” Mudau said as per IOL.
“I think it's very important in a situation like this to calm down and focus more on ourselves, not on other things that are happening.
“Obviously, with Polokwane City, I think it's going to be a difficult game, to be honest, but I believe everyone is ready for the game tomorrow.
"It's going to be a tough one, but we have to go there and make sure that we make ourselves, our supporters, and our families back home happy," added Mudau.
"Because it's very important. I mean, we played two draws in a row. It's unlike us, but, yeah.”
- AFP
Eyeing a double over City
After Wednesday's match, Sundowns and Polokwane City meet again on Sunday, but with the battlefield shifting to Loftus Versfeld.
“There's no reserving yourself at Sundowns. We want to win every match,” Mudau said.
“Obviously, playing them two times home and away, I mean, it's going to be an advantage because they’re playing at home.
"They're coming to Loftus also. It won't be nice. It's going to be difficult for both sides."
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Upredictable Sundowns
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe does not know what to expect from Masandawana.
“That one is a mountain to climb against Sundowns, because we don’t know which team we are going to play of Sundowns,” said Mohafe as per iDiski Times.
“But it [the win] boosted the confidence, it gave us courage and we will go to play Sundowns, not to go and honour the match.
“We are going there to fight for the three points, and if the three points are available, then why not? Let’s get them.
“And I think it [the win] also gave us an edge to say we are playing at home, you have won the first match at home, so can’t you make it two in a row? So, it is possible for us to make it two in a row. I’m not undermining Sundowns," added Mohafe.
“It is a big team, it’s a team that is playing in Africa. They are competing well, but we are also looking for three points. So, let’s go and fight for three points on offer.”