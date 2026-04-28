Khuliso Mudau asserts Mamelodi Sundowns are not under pressure ahead of Polokwane City clash after two-game winless run as Phuti Mohafe's plans are disrupted 'because we don’t know which Masandawana team we are going to play'

“We're taking one game at a time. We're not pushing ourselves under pressure,” Mudau said as per IOL.

“I think it's very important in a situation like this to calm down and focus more on ourselves, not on other things that are happening.

“Obviously, with Polokwane City, I think it's going to be a difficult game, to be honest, but I believe everyone is ready for the game tomorrow.

"It's going to be a tough one, but we have to go there and make sure that we make ourselves, our supporters, and our families back home happy," added Mudau.

"Because it's very important. I mean, we played two draws in a row. It's unlike us, but, yeah.”