Khanyisa Mayo, Elias Mokwana and the stars who rejected Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates

The winter transfer window has delivered a few surprises, with some players choosing to bypass South Africa’s Big Three in favour of other clubs.

In the past, when Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, or Orlando Pirates came calling, players would jump at the chance to sign without a second thought.

But times have changed, and today’s stars aren’t afraid to turn their backs on the Big Three in search of other opportunities.

This transfer window has been a prime example, with several players choosing different paths for their careers.

GOAL dives into the players who’ve dared to chart their own course and explores how these bold decisions could pay off in the seasons to come.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.