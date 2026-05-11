Khama Billiat reveals the brutal honesty from Pitso Mosimane that transformed his Mamelodi Sundowns career - ‘You are talented but...’

Khama Billiat’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013 from Ajax Cape Town marked the beginning of a golden era for both the player and the club.

While the talent was always evident, Billiat admits it was the arrival of Pitso Mosimane that provided the necessary spark to turn his potential into silverware.

During their time together at Chloorkop, Billiat became a cornerstone of the famous 'CBD' attacking trio alongside Leonardo Castro and Keagan Dolly.

Reflecting on that period, Billiat has described Mosimane as a mentor who knew exactly how to handle his development.

The veteran forward believes that the coach's timing was perfect for his career trajectory, helping him elevate his game to a level that saw him win the 2016 PSL Player of the Season and finish as runner-up for the CAF African Player of the Year (based in Africa) award.







