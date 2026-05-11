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Khama Billiat reveals the brutal honesty from Pitso Mosimane that transformed his Mamelodi Sundowns career - ‘You are talented but...’
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The 'right coach at the right time'
Khama Billiat’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013 from Ajax Cape Town marked the beginning of a golden era for both the player and the club.
While the talent was always evident, Billiat admits it was the arrival of Pitso Mosimane that provided the necessary spark to turn his potential into silverware.
During their time together at Chloorkop, Billiat became a cornerstone of the famous 'CBD' attacking trio alongside Leonardo Castro and Keagan Dolly.
Reflecting on that period, Billiat has described Mosimane as a mentor who knew exactly how to handle his development.
The veteran forward believes that the coach's timing was perfect for his career trajectory, helping him elevate his game to a level that saw him win the 2016 PSL Player of the Season and finish as runner-up for the CAF African Player of the Year (based in Africa) award.
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Challenging the status quo of talent
The 35-year-old recently detailed a specific conversation that altered his approach to professional football. Mosimane was never one to let his players settle for mediocrity, and he was brutally honest with Billiat regarding his output on the pitch.
According to the former Kaizer Chiefs star, the coach challenged him to look beyond just being a skilled dribbler and to start focusing on tangible results.
"I vividly remember coach Pitso saying, you are a talented player, but I think you’re used to enjoying the game without the pressure of winning, without the hunger to be the best," Billiat said as per FARPost.
"He drilled it into me that we’re not here to just play, we’re here to dominate, to leave a mark.
"We play to win championships, we play to score goals, we play to break records and etch our names in history."
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Building a Chloorkop dynasty
This shift in mindset bore fruit as Sundowns went on to dominate the South African landscape, winning multiple league titles and the historic 2016 CAF Champions League, followed by the CAF Super Cup.
For Billiat, the intervention from the man often referred to as 'Jingles' was the catalyst for his most successful years in the game, providing him with a platform to represent something larger than himself.
“That conversation was a game-changer for me," Billiat added.
"He was the right coach at the right time.
"It was like he flipped a switch and suddenly, I wasn’t just playing for myself, I was playing to represent something bigger.
"I have always had immense respect for coach Pitso for recognising my potential and pushing me to unleash it.”
Mosimane eventually left Sundowns in 2020 for Al Ahly, but the lessons he instilled in players like Billiat remain a significant part of South African football folklore.
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What's next Billiat?
Billiat is seemingly headed towards the end of his career, having returned to his home country a few seasons ago.
The highly-rated attacker is currently in the books of reigning champions Scottland FC in Zimbabwe.
The 35-year-old star is currently out of action at his club after sustaining a groin injury.
Billiat is aiming to enjoy the last few years of his career before hanging up his boots.