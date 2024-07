The 33-year-old opted against remaining in the Premier Soccer League and headed back home where he revived his career.

Khama Billiat has picked up form, scoring three goals in his last three matches for Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League side Yadah FC.

That has sparked talk about his abilities and grabbed the attention of PSL fans and he has scored eight goals so far this season.

GOAL runs through what fans have been debating about Billiat.