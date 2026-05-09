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Khalil Ben Youssef turns up the heat on Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos on the selection of Kaizer Chiefs players for 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Our players deserve a chance’
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Amakhosi boss questions national team exclusion
The debate surrounding the composition of the Bafana Bafana squad has reached boiling point ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has intensified his campaign for his players to be recognised by Hugo Broos, insisting that the Glamour Boys have proven their worth through consistent performances in the Betway Premiership.
Following a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, Ben Youssef did not hold back in his assessment of the situation.
“From our side, as I said, the most important thing is to have at least three to four players in Bafana when the list of the squad is coming out [for the World Cup],” Ben Youssef said, as reported by FARPost.
“I think it’s not because I’m the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, but I think some of our players deserve a chance regarding the performance they are showing and the consistency.”
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Naming the stars ready for the world stage
The 37-year-old coach has proactively identified specific individuals within the Naturena ranks who he believes are ready to represent South Africa on the global stage.
Among those highlighted are Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
While Broos has previously admitted that Petersen was only excluded from past friendly assignments due to a poorly timed injury, Ben Youssef believes several other members of his squad have reached a level that demands selection.
The pressure is now squarely on Broos, who is expected to announce his preliminary roster ahead of FIFA's May 13 deadline.
The Belgian tactician has historically favoured players from clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, but the rising form at Kaizer Chiefs has created a selection headache that Ben Youssef is happy to exploit.
The Tunisian mentor is clearly frustrated that his side's improvement has not yet translated into international recognition.
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The challenge for Hugo Broos
Ben Youssef also alluded to previous justifications made by Broos regarding the selection of players from other clubs based on their league standing.
He called for a fair evaluation of his squad now that the team's performance has stabilised.
“I remember one of the press conferences, the coach [Hugo Broos] said he thinks about [selecting] Sekhukhune United players because they were in third position, not our team,” Ben Youssef explained.
“So I think now the performance of the team is there, the consistency is there. Everyone is discussing our players. What do they have to do to be part of Bafana Bafana? That’s my question.”
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What’s next for Chiefs
The Glamour Boys keep generating headlines after putting a positive spin on their campaign across recent fixtures.
But they still need some more moments of magic to definitely swing things their way, with three rounds of matches remaining.
They sit third in the log with a five-point lead over fourth-placed AmaZulu, but is not enough of a cushion to hold off challengers.
Claiming maximum points in their concluding games would keep them out of harm’s way.
Chiefs will travel to face, on May 10, Sekhukhune, who are also eying the third spot, which comes with a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Soweto giants are winless in their last three trips to Polokwane (P3 D2 L1).
Amakhosi will stay on the road to honour their penultimate meeting against a possible winner-takes-all clash with fourth-placed AmaZulu on May 16, before rounding off at home against Chippa United on May 23.