Khalil Ben Youssef turns up the heat on Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos on the selection of Kaizer Chiefs players for 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Our players deserve a chance’

The debate surrounding the composition of the Bafana Bafana squad has reached boiling point ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has intensified his campaign for his players to be recognised by Hugo Broos, insisting that the Glamour Boys have proven their worth through consistent performances in the Betway Premiership.

Following a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, Ben Youssef did not hold back in his assessment of the situation.

“From our side, as I said, the most important thing is to have at least three to four players in Bafana when the list of the squad is coming out [for the World Cup],” Ben Youssef said, as reported by FARPost.

“I think it’s not because I’m the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, but I think some of our players deserve a chance regarding the performance they are showing and the consistency.”



