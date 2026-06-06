Khalil Ben Youssef touted for Durban City FC coaching job - 'The club is looking at a few things, but he is one of the candidates'
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City search for permanent leadership
Durban City enjoyed a stellar first campaign back in the top flight, but they are now looking to solidify their technical structure.
Moving away from interim solutions, the club's hierarchy is believed to be keen on finalising a permanent appointment as they prepare for the next chapter of their project.
This stability is seen as vital for a team that has already proven its worth among South Africa's elite.
While several names have been floated in connection with the vacancy, the focus has shifted toward a coach with intimate knowledge of the local landscape. The ambitious PSL side had considered several candidates for the position, including Eric Tinkler and John Maduka. However, Khalil Ben Youssef has now emerged as a frontline contender to lead the team into the new season.
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The Tunisian's rising influence in SA
Ben Youssef is a name that has grown in stature within the Mzansi football fraternity over the last two years.
The Tunisian tactician has become increasingly familiar with South African football over the last two seasons, having first arrived at Naturena as a crucial part of Nasreddine Nabi's technical revolution at Kaizer Chiefs.
He eventually took on a more prominent role, serving as co-coach alongside Cedric Kaze at the Soweto giants.
His experience at one of the continent's biggest clubs is a significant factor in City's interest.
The KZN outfit believes his tactical acumen and understanding of the league's demands could help them maintain their upward trajectory.
Interestingly, his former partner Kaze is also being linked with a return to the league, with Sekhukhune United reportedly assessing the Burundian for their own head coaching vacancy.
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Confirmation of Ben Youssef's candidacy
Indications are that negotiations are moving in a positive direction, even if the pen has not yet been put to paper.
The club sees the Tunisian as the right man to build on the foundations laid during their encouraging return to the top flight.
An insider has confirmed that Ben Youssef is high on the shortlist and remains a primary target for the management team.
The club's plans indicated that while no agreement has been finalised at this stage, Ben Youssef remains firmly in the frame for the position.
"It's not finalised yet, but it's a strong possibility. The club is looking at a few things, but he is one of the candidates," the source told Soccer Laduma.
This suggests that while other options may exist, Ben Youssef’s profile fits the specific vision the board has established.
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Building on a historic debut season
The upcoming appointment is crucial for Durban City to ensure that last season was not merely a flash in the pan.
The club exceeded expectations in its first season back in the PSL, securing a top-eight finish and lifting the Nedbank Cup.
This remarkable success was largely achieved under the guidance of Simo Dladla, who took charge on an interim basis and helped steer the team through a memorable campaign.
With the club now looking to establish itself as a consistent force in the top flight, management is understood to believe that appointing a permanent head coach is a key step towards achieving further progress.
By targeting a coach with 'Big Three' experience like Ben Youssef, City is signaling its intent to compete for silverware and continental qualification regularly.