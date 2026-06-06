Durban City enjoyed a stellar first campaign back in the top flight, but they are now looking to solidify their technical structure.

Moving away from interim solutions, the club's hierarchy is believed to be keen on finalising a permanent appointment as they prepare for the next chapter of their project.

This stability is seen as vital for a team that has already proven its worth among South Africa's elite.

While several names have been floated in connection with the vacancy, the focus has shifted toward a coach with intimate knowledge of the local landscape. The ambitious PSL side had considered several candidates for the position, including Eric Tinkler and John Maduka. However, Khalil Ben Youssef has now emerged as a frontline contender to lead the team into the new season.







