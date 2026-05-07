Khalil Ben Youssef on Kaizer Chiefs hard fought draw with Mamelodi Sundowns and why Siphesihle Ndlovu was withdrawn - 'It was a real battle today; it was a big fight'

In a match characterised by intense physical battles and high stakes, Kaizer Chiefs managed to walk away with a share of the spoils against the defending champions.

Flavio da Silva gave the Glamour Boys a first-half lead before Brayan Leon's clinical finish in the second period ensured both sides left with a point.

The contest was further marred by a red card for Sundowns' Jayden Adams late in the game.

“I think it was a real battle today; it was a big fight. I think we showed because there is a lot of fight outside about this game.

"We showed that we’re playing for our team, we showed that we are managing every game as a cup game, we fight for every game,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

The coach expressed satisfaction with the first-half performance but admitted to a slight drop in intensity after the break.



