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Khalil Ben Youssef on Kaizer Chiefs hard fought draw with Mamelodi Sundowns and why Siphesihle Ndlovu was withdrawn - 'It was a real battle today; it was a big fight'
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Amakhosi show their steel in Pretoria
In a match characterised by intense physical battles and high stakes, Kaizer Chiefs managed to walk away with a share of the spoils against the defending champions.
Flavio da Silva gave the Glamour Boys a first-half lead before Brayan Leon's clinical finish in the second period ensured both sides left with a point.
The contest was further marred by a red card for Sundowns' Jayden Adams late in the game.
“I think it was a real battle today; it was a big fight. I think we showed because there is a lot of fight outside about this game.
"We showed that we’re playing for our team, we showed that we are managing every game as a cup game, we fight for every game,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
The coach expressed satisfaction with the first-half performance but admitted to a slight drop in intensity after the break.
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Tactical switch: Why Ndlovu was withdrawn
One of the major talking points of the evening was the substitution of midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.
The former Orlando Pirates man had been walking a tightrope after a reckless challenge on Keanu Cupido earlier in the match, and Ben Youssef admitted the risk of a red card was too high to ignore.
“Ndlovu, we made the substitution because he was close to get a second yellow card so for that it was the situation. We didn’t want to lose him in this game so for that we made the substitution," the coach explained.
He further noted that the introduction of "Ox" Mthethwa was intended to restore balance to the midfield during a period where Sundowns were beginning to dominate possession.
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Progress and the road ahead
Despite the stalemate, Ben Youssef is adamant that the club is heading in the right direction.
He pointed to the team's improved points tally and overall league standing as concrete evidence of the growth seen at Naturena this season.
With three games remaining against Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu, and Chippa United, the focus remains on a strong finish.
“I think the progress is the results if you see the performance of the team how many points, we have this season if you see the rank on the table, everything that confirmed the progress of the team.
"The process is there; I think like I said the last few times that the team is in the right way. From the beginning, there was more confidence about the team performance.
"Now I think this team is performing very well this season and still have three games to confirm everything,” Ben Youssef added.
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What’s next for Chiefs?
After causing a major upset in the title race following their 1-1 draw against the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, the Soweto giants are in the driving seat to secure their third spot in the log.
However, they would still need to fend off threats from fourth-placed AmaZulu and fifth-placed Sekhukhune by aiming to wrap up on a high note.
Amakhosi will stay on the road in their next two fixtures, against Sekhukhune on May 10 and against CAF qualification rivals AmaZulu on May 16.
Both encounters are expected to be challenging, in the battle for third place.
Chiefs will end their season at home against Chippa United on May 23.