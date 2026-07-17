Durban City head coach Khalil Ben Youssef is wasting no time in assembling a formidable technical department at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, according to FARPost.

The tactician has personally identified former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama as the man to bolster his coaching staff ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Nyatama, who recently transitioned into coaching after an illustrious playing career, reportedly arrived in Durban on Thursday to finalise the details of his move.

The ex-Moroka Swallows mentor is expected to step into the role of assistant coach, providing vital domestic experience to Ben Youssef's project as the club continues its aggressive recruitment drive.







