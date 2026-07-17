Khalil Ben Youssef lures ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star Musa Nyatama as assistant coach at Durban City
Khalil Ben Youssef identifies preferred target
Durban City head coach Khalil Ben Youssef is wasting no time in assembling a formidable technical department at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, according to FARPost.
The tactician has personally identified former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama as the man to bolster his coaching staff ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Nyatama, who recently transitioned into coaching after an illustrious playing career, reportedly arrived in Durban on Thursday to finalise the details of his move.
The ex-Moroka Swallows mentor is expected to step into the role of assistant coach, providing vital domestic experience to Ben Youssef's project as the club continues its aggressive recruitment drive.
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Advanced negotiations for Nyatama
The move for Nyatama has moved swiftly, with City following professional protocols to secure their man.
The club first sought permission from National First Division side Upington City, where Nyatama was still under contract, to open formal negotiations.
The club granted the green light, acknowledging the coach's desire to return to the top flight.
The 36-year-old was previously appointed head coach of Upington City on a two-year deal just nine months ago.
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Rebuilding the Citizens' squad
The potential arrival of Nyatama is just one piece of the puzzle for the Citizens as they reshape their entire first-team structure.
The reigning Nedbank Cup winners have been forced to act quickly in the transfer market following the departures of veteran goalkeepers Darren Keet and Ayanda Mtshali.
To fill that void, the club has secured the signing of Ugandan international Salim Magoola.
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Heavy recruitment in Durban
The revolution under Ben Youssef and his prospective assistant Nyatama, extends to the outfield positions as well.
The club recently confirmed the arrival of former Kaizer Chiefs star Tashreeq Morris.
These signings signal a clear intent from the Durban-based side to compete at the sharp end of the table.
With Nyatama's tactical acumen and intimate knowledge of the local game, City is banking on a blend of international coaching style and South African grit.
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