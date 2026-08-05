Khalil Ben Youssef keeps faith as Durban City prepare for Orlando Pirates in MTN8 after Sekhukhune United defeat – ‘The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive’
Building Momentum Despite Defeat
Durban City are currently gearing up for a significant challenge as they prepare to face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-final at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.
Despite the disappointment of a recent 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United, head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has seen enough from his players to believe that a positive result is within reach against the Buccaneers.
Speaking on the current state of his squad, Ben Youssef highlighted the strong bond developing between the established members of the team and the new arrivals.
“The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive, the hospitality of old players to the new ones has been very good and we have a very good squad.
"There is a brotherhood and they help the new players,” Ben Youssef said, per Sowetan.
Addressing Final Third Efficiency
While the overall performance against Sekhukhune provided reasons for optimism, Ben Youssef is acutely aware that his side must sharpen their edge in front of goal.
The coach has identified the final third as a key area for improvement, especially with the return of several players from injury who could provide the necessary spark.
“We discussed a lot about the final third with some players coming soon and I think the team will be better, playing five competitions with these new players, they will give us more solutions and they will help the team,” the coach explained.
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Navigating a Gruelling Schedule
The intensity of the new season is a major concern for the technical team, as the club prepares to compete on five different fronts.
Ben Youssef has been transparent about the limitations of his current roster and has communicated the need for reinforcements to the club's management.
“We will have a situation where we will be playing every three days, so we need to make a rotation, you need to have a [bigger] squad and players who can play.
"So, if we don’t have players that we can rotate, then it will be difficult and a risk of injuries.”
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Budgetary Constraints and Strategic Planning
Despite the clear need for new faces, Durban City must operate within strict financial parameters.
Ben Youssef and the club’s hierarchy are meeting regularly to identify viable targets who fit both the team’s tactical needs and their economic reality.
“We are working together, every week we meet.
"We discuss everything, the difficulties we have and what we need for the team to improve to have more solutions.
"We need to find players who are available, but we have a limited budget and we are not in a situation where we can bring any player,” Ben Youssef concluded.
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