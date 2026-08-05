Khalil Ben Youssef keeps faith as Durban City prepare for Orlando Pirates in MTN8 after Sekhukhune United defeat – ‘The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive’

Durban City are currently gearing up for a significant challenge as they prepare to face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-final at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Despite the disappointment of a recent 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United, head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has seen enough from his players to believe that a positive result is within reach against the Buccaneers.

Speaking on the current state of his squad, Ben Youssef highlighted the strong bond developing between the established members of the team and the new arrivals.

“The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive, the hospitality of old players to the new ones has been very good and we have a very good squad.

"There is a brotherhood and they help the new players,” Ben Youssef said, per Sowetan.



