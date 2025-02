Usuthu managed to earn an important point against Amakhosi during the Premier Soccer League fixture which had two big mistakes leading to goals.

The captivating encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC ended in a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Usuthu duo Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Richard Ofori scored their own goals, while their teammates Tshepang Moremi and Elmo Kambindu netted on the night.

After the match, fans provided their insights about the game, and here, GOAL compiled a list of some of the most interesting reactions.

Article continues below

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!