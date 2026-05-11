Backpage
Khalil Ben Youssef expresses delight over the return of Tashreeq Morris at Kaizer Chiefs – ‘I always say to the players we’re like a military’
- Backpage
Military mentality fuels Amakhosi revival
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has lauded the professional standards within his squad after "forgotten man" Tashreeq Morris emerged from the fringes to secure a vital victory.
In a season where rotation and readiness have been paramount, the Tunisian tactician compared the environment at Naturena to a disciplined service, demanding that every individual remains sharp regardless of their minutes on the pitch.
“I always say to the players we’re like a military, whenever the team needs you, you have to be ready any time,” the coach said as reported by Soccer Laduma, following his side’s 2-0 triumph over Sekhukhune United on Sunday.
This philosophy was personified by 31-year-old towering marksman Morris, who made his third league appearance of the campaign and netted the decisive opening goal in the 86th minute before Mfundo Vilakazi added a late penalty.
- Backpage
The return of the forgotten men
Ben Youssef was quick to deflect praise towards his backroom staff for keeping the peripheral members of the squad at peak physical condition.
The victory was a testament to the work done behind the scenes at a time when intense fixtures, including a recent clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, have stretched the roster to its limits.
The coach highlighted that both Morris and Vilakazi had spent significant time away from the matchday squad before their match-winning contributions.
“I think I have to say thank you and congratulations to the fitness coach, for coach Dillon, Nathi. There are some men that are working behind the stand.
"You know, Morris was out of the squad for a lot of games and when the team needed him, he is always ready.
"He was out of squad, Vilakazi was out of the squad and they come and show very good performance today.
"I want to say thank you for these men that are working behind the stand, and preparing the player,” Youssef said.
- Backpage
Securing the continental target
The win ensures that Chiefs return to the African stage, having officially reached the 51-point mark and clinched third spot in the Betway Premiership.
For a club of Amakhosi's stature, competing in the CAF Confederation Cup was considered the "minimum" requirement for the season, a goal that has now been realised with two fixtures still left to play in the domestic campaign.
“I think we discussed many times the minimum this season is to qualify for the CAF, now one of the targets we did.
"We said the first thing is to compete and play again the CAF every season and that’s the minimum for the fans, the team for one of the biggest team in South Africa and in Africa.
"Now, we have to think still two games – we have to stay focus, to compete to get the maximum points. I think about the game – the player showed very good character today,” he said.
- Backpage
What’s next for Chiefs?
Chiefs’ confirmed third-spot finish and qualification for next season's CAF Confederation Cup following a hard-fought win over Sekhukhune United that will ease some pressure off the Soweto giants.
While nothing is basically left to battle for this season, Ben Youssef and his men are expected to maintain their consistency and finish off in a bright fashion.
The remaining matches could serve as occasions for assessment of the entire squad in view of necessary reinforcement for the upcoming term.
Amakhosi will travel to face fourth-placed AmaZulu in their next game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 16.
Both teams were vying for the third spot, but with Chiefs now the winner, and Usuthu already certain of a top-eight finish, the clash may not be as fierce as it would have been.
Chiefs will wrap up their campaign at home on May 23 against 13th-placed Chippa United, whom the Glamour Boys have drawn against goalless in their last two encounters.