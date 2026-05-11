Khalil Ben Youssef expresses delight over the return of Tashreeq Morris at Kaizer Chiefs – ‘I always say to the players we’re like a military’

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has lauded the professional standards within his squad after "forgotten man" Tashreeq Morris emerged from the fringes to secure a vital victory.

In a season where rotation and readiness have been paramount, the Tunisian tactician compared the environment at Naturena to a disciplined service, demanding that every individual remains sharp regardless of their minutes on the pitch.

“I always say to the players we’re like a military, whenever the team needs you, you have to be ready any time,” the coach said as reported by Soccer Laduma, following his side’s 2-0 triumph over Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

This philosophy was personified by 31-year-old towering marksman Morris, who made his third league appearance of the campaign and netted the decisive opening goal in the 86th minute before Mfundo Vilakazi added a late penalty.



