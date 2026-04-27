Khalil Ben Youssef explains Kaizer Chiefs' plan to stifle Orlando Pirates’ attacking threat - 'We introduced Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa to give us more balance defensively'
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Neutralising the Pirates creative hub
In the aftermath of the highly anticipated Soweto showdown, which saw both sides walk away with a point, Khalil Ben Youssef revealed that the Kaizer Chiefs technical team spent the entire week meticulously dissecting the main threats within the Orlando Pirates camp.
Particular attention was placed on the attacking influence of Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi, and Oswin Appollis, who have been key creative sparks for the Sea Robbers this season.
Ben Youssef further detailed the carefully targeted zone of the pitch Chiefs aimed to control, ensuring stability and preventing any defensive breakdowns in the high-intensity clash.
"About the game, I think the plan that was prepared from earlier in the week was that we know the target of Orlando Pirates is zone 14 – the space in between the lines, and they use Mofokeng, Moremi, and Appollis in there," the coach explained as per SABC Sports.
This tactical awareness led to a significant personnel change in the starting eleven.
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The role of Mthethwa in the tactical reshuffle
Amakhosi opted to hand a start to Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa.
The inclusion of the tireless midfielder was a deliberate move to disrupt the flow of the Pirates’ attack and ensure that the creative players mentioned did not have the freedom to roam. Ben Youssef believed that Mthethwa’s presence was the key to surviving the first-half onslaught.
"For that, we introduced Ox to give us more balance defensively, and we knew that they would give us a lot of space, and we tried just to contain in the first half," Ben Youssef noted.
"And I think defensively we were there, it was more of a physical battle in the first half, and I think we were there and we showed a very good performance."
Overcoming pre-match distractions
The derby was not without its controversies, as the atmosphere turned hostile even before the first whistle.
Ben Youssef praised his players for not allowing the external chaos to affect their performance on the pitch.
"Because after what happened before the game, I think the character that the players showed, that didn't disturb us, and we stayed focused on the game," he said.
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Tactical shifts and the frustration of the draw
Chiefs made a tactical switch in the second half, introducing Mduduzi Shabalala for a more attacking approach to exploit the space left on the counter. The co-coach explained that the plan was to quickly hit open areas after ball recovery, but despite the strategy working in phases, a defensive lapse ultimately allowed the Pirates back into the match, leaving him disappointed.
"I thought we deserved to win this game. Unfortunately, in this kind of game and this kind of level, when you make a small mistake, you pay cash.
"And today I think one mistake we made, and we paid cash, and we conceded the goal, but I'm so happy about the performance of the players, even those who were not in the team, they came and gave a good performance today. I'm not happy about the result. I think we deserved to win this game, we can't make this kind of mistake, but, like I said, we have to continue to fight, and we have to reach the maximum points on the table."