Khalil Ben Youssef explains Kaizer Chiefs' plan to stifle Orlando Pirates’ attacking threat - 'We introduced Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa to give us more balance defensively'

In the aftermath of the highly anticipated Soweto showdown, which saw both sides walk away with a point, Khalil Ben Youssef revealed that the Kaizer Chiefs technical team spent the entire week meticulously dissecting the main threats within the Orlando Pirates camp.

Particular attention was placed on the attacking influence of Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi, and Oswin Appollis, who have been key creative sparks for the Sea Robbers this season.

Ben Youssef further detailed the carefully targeted zone of the pitch Chiefs aimed to control, ensuring stability and preventing any defensive breakdowns in the high-intensity clash.

"About the game, I think the plan that was prepared from earlier in the week was that we know the target of Orlando Pirates is zone 14 – the space in between the lines, and they use Mofokeng, Moremi, and Appollis in there," the coach explained as per SABC Sports.

This tactical awareness led to a significant personnel change in the starting eleven.



