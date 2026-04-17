Khalil Ben Youssef explains how Kaizer Chiefs transformed their season after tactical review - 'We saw our mistakes, and we said..'

Kaizer Chiefs’ Ke Yona Cup exit, which had initially opened the gateway to continental football, instead became the spark for a turbulent spell at Phefeni. What followed was a rapid spiral from bad to worse, with league form faltering and their African campaign slipping out of reach.

The Amakhosi faithful, however, refused to stay silent, turning up the heat on both the club and management in a wave of pressure that appears to have jolted the response needed.

That reaction has since been reflected on the pitch, with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef steering the side into a blazing run of five straight victories.