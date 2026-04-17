Khalil Ben Youssef explains how Kaizer Chiefs transformed their season after tactical review - 'We saw our mistakes, and we said..'
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Amakhosi rediscover winning formula
Kaizer Chiefs’ Ke Yona Cup exit, which had initially opened the gateway to continental football, instead became the spark for a turbulent spell at Phefeni. What followed was a rapid spiral from bad to worse, with league form faltering and their African campaign slipping out of reach.
The Amakhosi faithful, however, refused to stay silent, turning up the heat on both the club and management in a wave of pressure that appears to have jolted the response needed.
That reaction has since been reflected on the pitch, with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef steering the side into a blazing run of five straight victories.
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The power of reflection
Ben Youssef revealed that the turnaround was sparked by reflection and detailed analysis after a spell of inconsistent performances.
“It’s the mentality that we have. We made a lot of meetings together, and we discussed the situation,” Ben Youssef said when discussing the shift in the dressing room, as per iDiski Times.
This collective approach ensured that every member of the squad was aligned with the new tactical direction required to save their season.
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Correcting tactical mistakes
The coach believes that by addressing key tactical issues, the team has corrected many of the mistakes that previously led to disappointing displays, resulting in a much-improved and more confident side in recent weeks.
The emphasis has shifted from merely identifying problems to implementing practical solutions on the training pitch.
Youssef was clear about the process the technical team followed, stating, "When we analysed properly the situation, we saw our mistakes. And we said that we have to correct our mistakes. So, when you make the right analysis, and you see what your mistakes were, and then you continue forward, I think that’s the most important thing for us.”
Chasing a top-three finish
With five consecutive victories under their belt, the Glamour Boys are now firmly in the hunt for a high finish in the PSL standings. The confidence flowing through the squad is a far cry from the dejection felt during their period of struggle, proving how quickly fortunes can change in South African football.
The focus now turns to maintaining this consistency as the final games of the season approach, starting with Polokwane City on Saturday.
With Ben Youssef and Kaze having successfully navigated the storm, the priority is to ensure the momentum gained over the last matches carries them across the finish line and back into continental competition spots.