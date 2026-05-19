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Khadija Shaw scoops WSL Player of the Season award after firing Man City to first title in a decade

K. Shaw
Manchester City Women
WSL
Women's football

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has been crowned the Women's Super League Player of the Season following an exceptional domestic campaign. The prolific forward also secured the Golden Boot after netting 21 goals in 22 appearances to guide her team to a first league title in a decade.

  • Shaw claims award

    The 29-year-old Jamaica international enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing as the division's top scorer for a third successive year to inspire City's title charge. Shaw's exceptional form also saw her scoop the prestigious Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year award earlier in May. However, off-pitch contract renewal discussions have collapsed, leaving the prolific forward heavily linked with a summer transfer to rivals Chelsea when her contract expires in June.



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    Casparij pays tribute

    With Shaw choosing not to attend the London ceremony, City vice-captain Kerstin Casparij collected the accolade on her behalf. Reflecting on the striker's impact during the club's homecoming celebrations, where fans chanted for the forward to remain at the Etihad Stadium, Casparij said: "She's a goalscorer, an incredible person and she's been so fun to work with. I have my assist tally to thank her for as she's headed those goals in. She's just incredible."

  • Other winners confirmed

    Shaw claimed the top prize ahead of international stars Alessia Russo and Kirsty Hanson, while other top-flight awards were distributed across the league. Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton earned the Golden Glove, Veerle Buurman won Rising Star, and Hanson secured Goal of the Season. In the second tier, Birmingham City's Lily Crosthwaite was named Player of the Season, and Sophie Whitehouse's Golden Glove helped Charlton Athletic reach the promotion play-offs.



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  • Khadija Shaw Man City HICGetty Images/GOAL

    Double opportunity looms

    City face one more monumental test as they prepare to contest the Women's FA Cup final against Brighton on May 31. Boasting excellent recent form, Gareth Taylor's squad have the opportunity to capture a historic domestic double to perfectly cap off their league triumph and end Shaw's City career on a major high.

  • Full list of WSL award winners

    WSL Player of the Season: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

    WSL Golden Boot: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

    WSL Rising Star: Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)

    WSL Golden Glove: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

    WSL Goal of the Season: Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)

    WSL Save of the Season: Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal)

    WSL 2 Player of the Season: Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City)

    WSL 2 Golden Boot: Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City)

    WSL 2 Rising Star: Neve Herron (Birmingham City)

    WSL 2 Golden Glove: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

    WSL 2 Goal of the Season: Amy Andrews (Sheffield United)

    WSL 2 Save of the Season: Shae Yanez (Crystal Palace)

    Fan of the Year: Jo Davis (Brighton)

    Club Hero Award: Heather Carroll (Liverpool)

    Player Champion of Change: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)

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