Kermit Erasmus, Sipho Mbule, Lesedi Kapinga and other players who can bolster Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi's front line

Kaizer Chiefs are in desperate need for players, particularly in the attacking force after they have suffered set backs in the transfer market.

If you speak to many in the South African football community, you'll often hear that a strong Kaizer Chiefs is vital for a thriving PSL. Even Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos shares this sentiment.

Kaizer Chiefs have been struggling for nearly a decade, and now, as the club undergoes a crucial rebuilding phase, head coach Nasreddine Nabi faces a significant challenge.

His mandate is clear: revive Amakhosi and restore the club to its former glory. However, players like Ashley Cupido, Asenele Velebayi, and Khanyisa Mayo have opted not to join Chiefs.

To accelerate the rebuilding process and make Chiefs serious PSL title contenders, Nabi will need to enhance his squad. With Mamelodi Sundowns dominating the league, Nabi must seek out key additions to strengthen his front line.

Here, GOAL examines potential recruits who could add value to Nabi's squad as he looks to turn things around after several rejections.

