Kermit Erasmus calls out racism - 'One of the most decorated players for Orlando Pirates, but Daine Klate is not recognised'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKermit ErasmusDaine KlateSouaibou MarouFortune MakaringeThabang MonareRichard OforiThe 33-year-old has been vocal about his situation at the Buccaneers and his views on the football industry in the country.Erasmus speaks out about his time at PiratesThe forward reveals details about player treatment He brings up the topic of Coloured footballers