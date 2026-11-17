Kenya vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, teams form and predictions
Match information
Competition:
Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying
Game:
Kenya vs Bafana Bafana
Date:
17/11/26
Kick-off time:
18:00 SAST
Venue:
Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.
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Head-to-head and recent form
South Africa: D W W W L
The draw in the home fixture has piled the pressure on Pitso Mosimane's team as the qualifying mathematics have started swinging in Guinea's favour. Bafana will want to avoid having to go to Conakry in the final matchday needing a win to qualify.
Kenya: D D L L W
A credible away draw against South Africa will be a welcome boost of confidence for Kenya and the Benni McCarthy project. However, all that goodwill could evaporate in front of their home crowd if they can't back it up with a result in Nairobi.
Head to head
These teams have met each other five times in the last 30 years with Bafana winning three and Kenya managing a single win, on penalties, in the 2002 Castle Lager Cup.
Date
Score
Competition
13/11/26
Bafana 2-2 Kenya
AFCON Qualifying
16/10/12
Kenya 1-2 Bafana
Friendly
09/02/11
Bafana 2-0 Kenya
Friendly
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 13%
Draw: 28%
Away win: 59%
Bafana Bafana news
In the aftermath of the 2-2 draw in Johannesburg Pitso Mosimane demanded his side must perform better in Nairobi by taking the chances their "pretty football" provides.
“That’s football for you; two goals were not enough. Playing good football is not enough; pretty football is not all about that.”
“You need to take the chances, and ball possession doesn’t win games. So that’s the reality, that’s what you see, that’s the lessons we get from here."
The draw puts the pressure on the South African team in terms of qualifying and the level of result they need in Nairobi.
“But I think we want to qualify the hard way. I think we want it the hard way. But for me, it’s to stay where we are on the log and finish where we are on the log,” Mosimane explained.
“So, it’s still in our hands, but it’s sad. It’s bitter, but it’s part of the game. Now we can see the character we have in the team. Can we fight? Can we stay where we are? Because we have worked hard to be where we are, and with the centre-backs you might not like. But we are where we are.”
Bafana Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Appollis, Mofokeng, Moremi, Foster.
Kenya news
Pitso Mosimane is not the only coach who has faced criticism over his selections and starting XI as Benni McCarthy has been forced to defend his own choices for the Kenya national team, especially around the inclusion of 21-year-old attacker Ryan Ogam who scored the Harambee Stars late equaliser on Friday.
“Nah, I don’t know where people come with this loyalty thing, it’s just coaching the players who have performed, the players who have done the job for you, when you need to call upon the players you know that you can go to war with, that will bail you out of any situation,” he said.
“Those are the players you trust and go for. Also, why would I pick someone with two or three games in the Kenyan league who just started yesterday, over a player who is plying his trade in Europe and up against quality opposition? The maths don’t add up.
“So, I don’t know where people come with favouritism, so for me, I select based on who I think is the best for what we need against the opponent we’re facing, that’s how I select the squad."
Kenya Possible XI: Omondi, Onyango, Harper, Odhiambo, Owino, Ochieng, Okwaro, Bajaber, Olunga, Ogam, Obiero.
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How to watch Bafana vs Kenya - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus/DSTV app
SABC 2/SuperSport 202
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Dive deeper
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