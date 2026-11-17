In the aftermath of the 2-2 draw in Johannesburg Pitso Mosimane demanded his side must perform better in Nairobi by taking the chances their "pretty football" provides.

“That’s football for you; two goals were not enough. Playing good football is not enough; pretty football is not all about that.”

“You need to take the chances, and ball possession doesn’t win games. So that’s the reality, that’s what you see, that’s the lessons we get from here."

The draw puts the pressure on the South African team in terms of qualifying and the level of result they need in Nairobi.

“But I think we want to qualify the hard way. I think we want it the hard way. But for me, it’s to stay where we are on the log and finish where we are on the log,” Mosimane explained.

“So, it’s still in our hands, but it’s sad. It’s bitter, but it’s part of the game. Now we can see the character we have in the team. Can we fight? Can we stay where we are? Because we have worked hard to be where we are, and with the centre-backs you might not like. But we are where we are.”

Bafana Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Appollis, Mofokeng, Moremi, Foster.