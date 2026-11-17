Kenya suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bafana Bafana at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday evening, failing to make home advantage count.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges carried their wastefulness into the encounter, failing to make their early dominance count despite producing a promising attacking display.

Both sides traded attacking blows, but neither could find the breakthrough as the teams headed into the half-time interval goalless.

The second half continued in much the same fashion, with both sides battling for the breakthrough. However, South Africa finally found the back of the net in the 68th minute as Relebohile Mofokeng delivered the decisive strike.

Mofokeng doubled the advantage to put Mosimane’s men firmly in control and edge them closer to all three points.

However, the Harambee Stars had other ideas, denying Ronwen Williams a clean sheet as Mohammed Bajaber pulled one back to set up a tense closing spell.

GOAL has sampled supporters’ reactions as frustration mounted throughout the encounter.