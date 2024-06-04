Keep or sell? Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and the transfer decisions Mamelodi Sundowns must make in upcoming transfer window

Masandawana will have to make some important decisions regarding some of their players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns have some of the biggest squads in the PSL and they are expected to make several changes to their team with several players rumoured to be on their way out of Chloorkop-based giants.

There is also talk of possible arrivals as the club's head coach Rhulani Mokwena and sporting director Flemming Berg look to improve the squad in preparation for a long and grueling 2024/25 campaign.

GOAL takes a look at the Brazilians' squad dynamics ahead of the upcoming PSL transfer window and assesses which big players should stay or be sold.